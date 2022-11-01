Read full article on original website
15 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
These Sony headphone deals are pretty amazing
Sony isn't waiting for Black Friday to bring you record-breaking offers on its best headphones and earbuds. When it comes to top-tier headphones and earbuds, they don’t come better than Sony. We thought we’d have to wait until a bit closer to Black Friday to see the best deals on our favorite Sony gear, but record-low prices just landed in the form of these Sony headphone deals, with as much as 42% off retail prices.
Apple iPad (10th generation) review: Mixed emotions
It turns out that looks really aren't everything. Apple iPad (10th generation) Apple's 10th generation iPad features upgrades all across the board, with an inflated price tag to match. The new design matches Apple's other tablets, and the Lightning port is a thing of the past, but odd decisions like slow data transfer and downright confusing accessory compatibility mean that it's an easy tablet to enjoy but a tougher one to immediately recommend in a crowded iPad lineup.
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
How durable is the Apple Watch Ultra?
You'll be surprised by how much abuse the Apple Watch Ultra can endure. Modern smartwatches have to withstand plenty of daily abuse, even more so if used in extreme situations. The likes of Garmin have long offered these users rugged devices for use outdoors. More recently, Apple has joined this segment with the Apple Watch Ultra. But just how durable is the Ultra, and how far can it be pushed? We have the answer below.
Samsung Dropship promises easier cross-platform file sharing
Samsung's latest Good Lock module has a number of limitations though. Samsung Korea has announced a new Good Lock module called Dropship. This tool enables easier file-sharing across Android, iOS, and the web. It does have a few significant limitations, though. Android devices have Nearby Share and interoperable OEM-branded solutions...
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro review: The Mi Band grows up
A super-sized version of an already fantastic budget fitness tracker. Xiaomi’s beloved line of Mi Band fitness trackers is synonymous with affordable pricing. What really makes them special, though, isn’t the low barrier of entry, it’s the value you get in return. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 nudged the series’ price up by around ~$10, but tweaks to the formula like a brighter, larger, always-on display and improved health tracking metrics ensured it was still a steal. But for the first time, it wasn’t the only option from the Beijing juggernaut. Xiaomi had a model with further upgrades and a smartwatch-styled look waiting in the wings.
Google Pixel 7 Pro's Super Res Zoom: Here's what it is and how to use it
Its level of detail rivals professional photographic equipment. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best camera phones out there. Its dedicated 48MP telephoto camera is capable of 5x optical zoom and gives you an effective 30x zoom level combined with its Super Res Zoom enhancement. When you combine that kind of telephoto power with the Pixel 7 Pro’s low-light photography and Macro Focus features, it becomes obvious why people are praising the new device so highly. Even if you used a DSLR, you would need to haul around a bag full of lenses to take all the different kinds of photographs the Pixel 7 Pro can.
Up to 40% off Bose audio in the Pre-Black Friday Sale
The Bose Pre-Black Friday Sale is a sneak peek at holiday deals on headphones, earbuds, and other audio. Don't miss it. Bose is following the recent retailer trend of launching some of its holiday deals early to get a jump on the competition. We’re not complaining, as it gives you the chance to save as much as 40% on top audio devices in the Bose Pre-Black Friday Sale.
Steam on Chrome OS enters beta, brings improved performance and more
The beta version of Steam on Chrome OS will see a number of improvements from its alpha version. Steam on Chrome OS has left its alpha phase and has entered its beta phase. The beta version brings new improvements including more availability, better performance, and an improved user experience. The...
I wish the Pixel Watch app was as powerful as the Galaxy Watch app
Google went 80% of the way to make this app awesome, then stopped. Google is phasing out the old generic Wear OS app that was compatible with all smartwatches running its operating system. Starting with Wear OS 3.0, every smartwatch maker will have to build their own companion app, including Google itself. That’s why you have to download a new app on your phone when setting up the new Pixel Watch. And although that app is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous Wear OS app, it still is, in my opinion, lagging behind the companion app Samsung provides for its wearables.
The Amazon Kindle 2022 is worthy of a place in your pocket (or your carry on)
Store even more in the same minimal space. I received my very first Kindle over a decade ago as a Christmas gift. My then-boyfriend rightfully pegged me for a nerd and introduced me to the convenience of e-book readers. If we learned anything from Beauty and the Beast, it’s that you can probably count on a library to make a girl swoon.
Matter goes official as 190 devices get certified for the smart home standard
There are 190 devices that are Matter certified or in the process of certification. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) held a launch event for the new smart home interoperability standard. The CSA president revealed that there are now 190 certifications in progress or finished. The standard will be updated to...
Samsung's Light mode for foldables could save battery life of Galaxy S23 phones
If you favor battery life over performance, the Galaxy S23 series might have a cool feature for you. There could be a nifty Samsung Galaxy S23 battery-saver feature. The “Light” mode we’ve seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could make its way to the 2023 non-foldable flagships.
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs emerge and we aren't surprised
Just one upgrade to talk about. Camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked, showing little has changed compared to the S22 Ultra. The phone is expected to feature an identical imaging setup as its predecessor, except for the 200MP primary shooter. Samsung almost never downgrades camera specs...
