Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
I wish the Pixel Watch app was as powerful as the Galaxy Watch app
Google went 80% of the way to make this app awesome, then stopped. Google is phasing out the old generic Wear OS app that was compatible with all smartwatches running its operating system. Starting with Wear OS 3.0, every smartwatch maker will have to build their own companion app, including Google itself. That’s why you have to download a new app on your phone when setting up the new Pixel Watch. And although that app is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous Wear OS app, it still is, in my opinion, lagging behind the companion app Samsung provides for its wearables.
Android Authority
Apple iPad (10th generation) review: Mixed emotions
It turns out that looks really aren't everything. Apple iPad (10th generation) Apple's 10th generation iPad features upgrades all across the board, with an inflated price tag to match. The new design matches Apple's other tablets, and the Lightning port is a thing of the past, but odd decisions like slow data transfer and downright confusing accessory compatibility mean that it's an easy tablet to enjoy but a tougher one to immediately recommend in a crowded iPad lineup.
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch is pretty cool, but I would never buy it
If you get one for free, you'll be happy. If you pay for it, you will probably be disappointed. We’ve been waiting years for Google to launch its first wearable. After all this time, we finally got what we wanted with the Google Pixel Watch, which launched earlier in October alongside the Google Pixel 7 series. It is, without a doubt, one of the most hyped tech products of 2022.
Android Authority
How to set up and use the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple's oversized pusher packs a ton of functionality. The Apple Watch Ultra represents Apple’s most significant departure from its classic build. Alongside impressive durability specs and a massive display, the device also introduced Apple’s new Action button. Read on to learn how to set up and use the new feature.
Android Authority
AI image generator DALL-E is coming to your apps
Developers can now use OpenAI's API to integrate DALL-E into their apps. AI image generator DALL-E can now integrate directly into your apps through the new DALL-E API. Users now have full ownership rights of the images they create. Images can now be organized in multiple collections and shared publicly...
Android Authority
Samsung Dropship promises easier cross-platform file sharing
Samsung's latest Good Lock module has a number of limitations though. Samsung Korea has announced a new Good Lock module called Dropship. This tool enables easier file-sharing across Android, iOS, and the web. It does have a few significant limitations, though. Android devices have Nearby Share and interoperable OEM-branded solutions...
Android Authority
How to use Audio Message Transcription on Google Pixel phones
Audio messages are helpful, but they can get very annoying at times. You can’t listen to them in an office full of coworkers, for example, or in a classroom. Regardless of your reasons, Google has introduced a feature that transcribes voice messages. Let’s show you how to use Audio Message Transcription on Google Pixel phones.
Android Authority
How to set up and use an Apple ID recovery key
If you had lost access to your Apple ID in the past (say, if you forgot your password), then you had to undergo a process called Account Recovery. This meant contacting Apple for recovery assistance, and they would ask you to provide documents proving your identity. How long you had to wait to re-access your account depended upon whether you could provide those documents and how convinced Apple was that you were not an imposter trying to break into the account. In other words, success at getting your account back was not guaranteed.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: A turbulent week for Twitter
Plus a cool Xiaomi concept, a Pixel 7 Pro durability test, and a faster way to walk. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 219th edition here, with Pixel 7 Pro durability tests, Twitter verification tomfoolery, a crazy Xiaomi concept, and more.
Android Authority
Netflix's cheaper plan with ads may not work on your device
Not all devices support Netflix's new plan. The new Netflix Basic with ads plan does not work on all devices. You may want to check supported devices before you switch to the cheaper plan. Netflix’s new Basic plan with ads is now live in 12 countries. It gives users an...
Android Authority
Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 have a headphone jack?
Not ready to pull the wire just yet? You might have to. Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 have a headphone jack? Samsung’s 2022 flagship phones are very popular, and we know many of you are asking the same question. Let’s answer it right away. QUICK ANSWER. The Samsung...
Android Authority
You still really don't need that Google Pixel 7 30W fast charger
Last year’s Pixel launch seemed to promise a significant boost to the charging speeds of Google’s phones, boasting a 30W charger requirement compared to the sluggish 18W from previous years. Some sleuthing revealed that the company wasn’t being entirely honest in its representation, with the Pixel 6 capped at 21W and the 6 Pro handing in 23W of peak power. Fine, but hardly the competitive power levels that the marketing materials initially promised.
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Android Authority
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
Android Authority
The Amazon Kindle 2022 is worthy of a place in your pocket (or your carry on)
Store even more in the same minimal space. I received my very first Kindle over a decade ago as a Christmas gift. My then-boyfriend rightfully pegged me for a nerd and introduced me to the convenience of e-book readers. If we learned anything from Beauty and the Beast, it’s that you can probably count on a library to make a girl swoon.
Android Authority
Matter goes official as 190 devices get certified for the smart home standard
There are 190 devices that are Matter certified or in the process of certification. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) held a launch event for the new smart home interoperability standard. The CSA president revealed that there are now 190 certifications in progress or finished. The standard will be updated to...
Android Authority
These Sony headphone deals are pretty amazing
Sony isn't waiting for Black Friday to bring you record-breaking offers on its best headphones and earbuds. When it comes to top-tier headphones and earbuds, they don’t come better than Sony. We thought we’d have to wait until a bit closer to Black Friday to see the best deals on our favorite Sony gear, but record-low prices just landed in the form of these Sony headphone deals, with as much as 42% off retail prices.
Android Authority
Up to 40% off Bose audio in the Pre-Black Friday Sale
The Bose Pre-Black Friday Sale is a sneak peek at holiday deals on headphones, earbuds, and other audio. Don't miss it. Bose is following the recent retailer trend of launching some of its holiday deals early to get a jump on the competition. We’re not complaining, as it gives you the chance to save as much as 40% on top audio devices in the Bose Pre-Black Friday Sale.
Comments / 0