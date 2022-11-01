Read full article on original website
visitbatonrouge.com
Where to Find Beignets in Baton Rouge
Beignets are a Baton Rouge breakfast staple and are what help make Louisiana cuisine so special. This deep-fried pastry originated in France and was brought over when the Acadian settlers settled in Louisiana. Now, the beignet reigns as the state doughnut of Louisiana, rightfully so, and is considered a delicacy among visitors and locals alike. We’re here to let you in on a little secret – some of the best beignets can be found right here in Baton Rouge.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Shake Shack announces grand opening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., on Monday, Nov. 14. The grand opening of the restaurant will reportedly have swag giveaways in partnership with local artist Aline Moreaux, a ribbon cutting with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, live entertainment and more.
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Best Indian Restaurant
There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors. If you're looking for...
brproud.com
When is Shake Shack’s Baton Rouge location opening?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The first Shake Shack location in Baton Rouge is officially opening on Monday, Nov. 14. Shake Shack officials said the restaurant located near the Mall of Louisiana at 6651 Bluebonnet Boulevard will open its doors at 11 a.m. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
iheart.com
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
A Tennessee restaurant is getting some national attention for its menu of quick bites perfect for a fast meal. TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best restaurants around the country to grab a delicious quick bite. While several eateries were found in major cities like New York and Chicago, one small town in Tennessee managed to grab a spot on the list thanks to a longtime popular burger joint.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sandwich In North Carolina
Sandwiches come in many shapes and varieties sure to please, from Philly cheesesteaks in the the northeast and cubanos popular in Florida to fish sandwiches and lobster rolls made with the freshest seafood for the tastiest bite. Food and Wine searched the country for the "icons and legends" of sandwiches...
225batonrouge.com
Tacos on wheels: 9 food trucks for your taco fix in Baton Rouge
There’s a special kind of excitement that comes when you can smell how good a dish is before you taste it. When my partner and I rolled up to Azteca’s food truck in the Daily Bread’s parking lot during lunch hour, this is how I knew we were in good hands. The robust, welcoming smell of smoke from sizzling hot tortillas being pressed on a stovetop was enough for me to want everything on the menu.
iheart.com
Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022
We invite you and your family to the 2022 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade downtown Baton Rouge, La. December 10th! Parade rolls at 5:30pm Get more info HERE.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
wbrz.com
Spanish Moon building on Highland Road gets new owner and new use
BATON ROUGE – The former Spanish Moon building, which for years housed a music club, has been sold. The unassuming Highland Road landmark will now be home to TILT, a Baton Rouge-based design and branding firm. The company is relocating from its office on 3rd Street in downtown. "We’re...
The Most Common Fast Food Chain in Louisiana Isn’t What You Think
A recent survey by the website Stacker seems to suggest that Louisiana loves fast food however the most common fast food franchise in the state isn't the one you probably thought of first. The Stacker study used data that was collected at Georgia Tech University. Which by the way is home to one of my favorite fast food places, Waffle House, but no, the Waffle House didn't top the list in Louisiana.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
MySanAntonio
Picture-Perfect Louisiana Home for Sale Has a Surprise Brewing Inside
Like the New Hampshire home listing featuring "Halloween" movie villain Michael Myers and a Kentucky Victorian's frighteningly fabulous photos, this haunting home is casting a spell for Halloween. The exterior of this newly built four-bedroom, 2,588-square-foot dwelling is picture-perfect, looking like something out of a magazine. But the interiors of...
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Learn How Sugar Is Made at Alma Farm & Mill
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Louisiana is known for its many acres of sugarcane. We visited Alma Sugarcane Farm and Mill in Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana to see how sugar is made. Alma has 2,500 acres of sugarcane. Alma Mill is the only mill in the state with its own sugarcane fields. Alma Mill processes 70,000 tons of cane each season. Raw sugar made at Alma Mill is sold at Alma General Store in Lakeland, Louisiana. You can also buy bags of sugar at Oxbow Rum Distillery in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
houmatimes.com
Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place
Did you know you can access all Louisiana restaurant health inspection reports in one place?. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has a public-access website which offers the opportunity to provide the citizens and visitors of Louisiana with information regarding food safety. The goal is to enable the public to make informed decisions as food consumers.
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
