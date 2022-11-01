Read full article on original website
Related
New York Senior Citizen Man Sold Drugs Near Hudson Valley School
A Hudson Valley man is accused of selling drugs near a local school. In a county that leads New York in overdose deaths. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of 77-year-old Charles Faircloth of the Town of Poughkeepsie for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third Degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony.
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Hudson Valley Park Highlighted in Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that raises concern about the current state of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Hudson Valley ‘Dynasty’ Closing New York Facility After 125 Years
A longtime Hudson Valley facility announced plans to close after 125 years, leaving many residents out of work. On Thursday, Avon officials announced it will be closing its research and development facility located in Rockland County. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. The Avon Research & Development facility is...
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
nystateofpolitics.com
Exclusive: 32,000-hour New York pandemic review expected to start in days
Emergency management consulting firm Olson Group Ltd. expects to have a final contract by the end of the week to start reviewing the impact of New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year. The Olson Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is prepared to review the state's policies...
Former President Visits Purple Heart Hall in New Windsor
The Hudson Valley has always been a popular place but lately, it feels like it's been more popular than usual. We have had actors, musicians, hell even the current President of the United States, Joe Biden came to the Hudson Valley recently. Well, yesterday this list of famous faces and powerful people expanded even further. It also just so happened to be my hometown where this individual was visiting.
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside, you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
WETM
New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
New York State Residents Have A Chance To Earn $1.5 Billion
Residents in the Empire State still have a chance to win life-changing money. The Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb and is nearing a world record amount. Once again, no one matched all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was worth an estimated $1.2 billion.
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1