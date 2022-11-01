ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christie Sides hired as Indiana Fever's new coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday. The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU.
INDIANA STATE
Texans hit halfway mark with 1 win in another bad season

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to be headed for their worst season in years. The undefeated Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night, Houston's third straight loss since the season’s only win over the Jaguars on Oct. 9.
HOUSTON, TX
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Neal leading Sugar-Salem on another championship run

SUGAR CITY - Many teams have the opportunity to win a state title. Very few teams have the opportunity to win a state title as an undefeated team. For Daniel Neal and the Sugar-Salem Diggers, not only do they have the chance to win the state title as an undefeated team, but they are also searching for redemption after losing last year’s title game by one point.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.

