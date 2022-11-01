SUGAR CITY - Many teams have the opportunity to win a state title. Very few teams have the opportunity to win a state title as an undefeated team. For Daniel Neal and the Sugar-Salem Diggers, not only do they have the chance to win the state title as an undefeated team, but they are also searching for redemption after losing last year’s title game by one point.

