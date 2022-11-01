ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

St. Lucie Water Champions Program Returns to the Oxbow Nov. 16

Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 5, 2022: The Oxbow Eco-Center is resuming the St. Lucie Water Champions program for adults who want to make a difference in their community starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. Designed for ages 18 and older, St. Lucie Water Champions is a comprehensive educational and action-based...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM

Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

John Carroll High School to award free tuition

FORT PIERCE - John Carroll High School invites prospective students and families to its Open House on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 4-6 p.m. at 3402 Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce. Attending John Carroll’s Open House provides families with various opportunities, including entry into a drawing for free tuition for freshman year, campus tours by student ambassadors, and the chance to meet administration, faculty and staff.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WESH

Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Governor's 'Don’t Tread On Florida' Tour Stops in Tradition Saturday

Port St. Lucie - Thursday November 3, 2022: Governor DeSantis is bringing his re-election campaign to Tradition Town Hall this Saturday on the last weekend before next Tuesday's General Election. The stop is part of a 13 city campaign tour dubbed “Don’t Tread on Florida”. It begins in Clay County...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Vero Beach : Things To Do In Vero Beach , Florida

Vero Beach Florida is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as water sports, hiking, biking, and more. The city has several popular beachfront communities that provide access to all of these activities. The beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and it is also home to a wide variety of housing options. In addition to its sandy beaches, Vero Beach is home to an excellent museum of art, which is worth a visit. This museum features five galleries of fine art, as well as a beautiful sculpture garden.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Florida Farmers Can Safeguard Their Agricultural Land With a USDA Conservation Easement

Florida - Saturday November 5, 2022: Are you an agricultural landowner interested in protecting the integrity of your property? Consider safeguarding your agricultural land with a conservation easement through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). NRCS accepts agricultural conservation easement applications year-round; however, applications for...
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL

A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown resigns

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown announced on Oct. 20 that he will resign his position effective Dec. 31. Mr. Brown has accepted a Finance Department position with the Clerk of the Court. Most of Mr. Brown’s 25 years of service with Indian River County has...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse

Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
JUPITER, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

In Memory: Nov. 1

Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
VERO BEACH, FL

