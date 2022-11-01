Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
St. Lucie Water Champions Program Returns to the Oxbow Nov. 16
Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 5, 2022: The Oxbow Eco-Center is resuming the St. Lucie Water Champions program for adults who want to make a difference in their community starting Wednesday, Nov. 16. Designed for ages 18 and older, St. Lucie Water Champions is a comprehensive educational and action-based...
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
hometownnewstc.com
John Carroll High School to award free tuition
FORT PIERCE - John Carroll High School invites prospective students and families to its Open House on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 4-6 p.m. at 3402 Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce. Attending John Carroll’s Open House provides families with various opportunities, including entry into a drawing for free tuition for freshman year, campus tours by student ambassadors, and the chance to meet administration, faculty and staff.
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
wqcs.org
IRC Supervisor of Elections - Election Day Preparations
Indian River County - Wednesday November 2, 2022: The General Election is next week and the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan has a few reminders for voters leading up to November 8. Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. You must vote...
wqcs.org
Governor's 'Don’t Tread On Florida' Tour Stops in Tradition Saturday
Port St. Lucie - Thursday November 3, 2022: Governor DeSantis is bringing his re-election campaign to Tradition Town Hall this Saturday on the last weekend before next Tuesday's General Election. The stop is part of a 13 city campaign tour dubbed “Don’t Tread on Florida”. It begins in Clay County...
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
nomadlawyer.org
Vero Beach : Things To Do In Vero Beach , Florida
Vero Beach Florida is home to a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as water sports, hiking, biking, and more. The city has several popular beachfront communities that provide access to all of these activities. The beach area is located along the Atlantic Ocean, and it is also home to a wide variety of housing options. In addition to its sandy beaches, Vero Beach is home to an excellent museum of art, which is worth a visit. This museum features five galleries of fine art, as well as a beautiful sculpture garden.
wqcs.org
Florida Farmers Can Safeguard Their Agricultural Land With a USDA Conservation Easement
Florida - Saturday November 5, 2022: Are you an agricultural landowner interested in protecting the integrity of your property? Consider safeguarding your agricultural land with a conservation easement through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). NRCS accepts agricultural conservation easement applications year-round; however, applications for...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Vero Beach, FL
A historic city in Florida called Vero Beach draws many tourists year-round for its unparalleled beaches and historical sites. As the county seat of Indian River County, the city serves as one of the main tourist destinations on the east coast and as a part of Florida's Treasure Coast. It...
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown resigns
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown announced on Oct. 20 that he will resign his position effective Dec. 31. Mr. Brown has accepted a Finance Department position with the Clerk of the Court. Most of Mr. Brown’s 25 years of service with Indian River County has...
floridaweekly.com
Rendezvous to sparkle at Jupiter Lighthouse
Get set to party in paradise. Rendezvous at the Light will be back in full force Nov. 19. The waterfront fundraiser benefits the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. The Loxahatchee River Historical Society board of directors, staff and volunteers host the annual signature event each November, which officially marks the beginning the holiday season for Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum as well as new and returning cultural programs.
iheart.com
$12.5 Million In Federal Funds Available For Some South Florida Renters
Palm Beach County officials are getting the word out about additional funding to help low-income residents avoid eviction. The Community Services Department says the county was granted $12.5 million from federal American Rescue Plan funds, the largest award amount in the state. Families of four making less than $73,000 annually...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
wqcs.org
SLC Department of Health - Free NARCAN Available to Stem Overdose Deaths
Fort Pierce - Thursday November 3, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is offering free Narcan Nasal Spray kits in an effort to reduce the number of opioid related overdoes and deaths, often caused by fentanyl. Narcan, otherwise known as Naloxone, is a medicine that rapidly...
wflx.com
'Don't Come Here,' catchy Treasure Coast tourism campaign tells visitors
So far this year, Florida has seen a 20% increase in the number of visitors compared to last year. With the traditional tourist season fast approaching, one local area is trying to attract more people by telling them to stay away. The Sophisticats on Wednesday entertained the lunch time crowd...
veronews.com
In Memory: Nov. 1
Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
'History in the making': New high school's name will be a first for Palm Beach County
When Palm Beach County's newest high school opens in fall 2023, it will be the first in the county to be named after a Hispanic community leader. School board officials voted to name the school Dr. Joaquín García High School — a name that honors one of the founders of the Hispanic Education Coalition, who...
