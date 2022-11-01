EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.

2 DAYS AGO