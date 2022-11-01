Read full article on original website
Coronation Street's Tyrone and Fiz face another setback in John Stape storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Tyrone Dobbs and Fiz Brown will face another setback next week, following their attempts to stop the publication of a true-crime book about Fiz's serial killer ex-husband John Stape. In the upcoming scenes, Tyrone tells Fiz he has bought the whole stock of books...
EastEnders star calls Lola brain tumour storyline a "massive responsibility"
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Danielle Harold has spoken out about portraying Lola Pearce's harrowing brain tumour storyline on the BBC One soap. As fans have seen, Lola recently found out she had a tumour after experiencing headaches as well as dizzy and fainting spells. She was later admitted to hospital for surgery, but Wednesday's (November 2) episode confirmed a tragic outcome. It was revealed that doctors were unable to remove all of the tumour and Lola received the news that it was sadly uncurable.
Corrie Discussion Friday 4th November 8pm : In Sickness & In Wealth
Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Much more preferable than anything on offer in the current episodes ... Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer seeks Dr Gaddas's advice over...
EE exit for Dotty?
I see Milly Zero has just updated her Instagram with some new headshots. I noticed the same thing about Fiona Wade a few weeks back and it turns out she’s leaving Emmerdale so I wonder if this is a sign of things to come for Dotty?. Posts: 6,389. Forum...
EE: Panesar Casting Weirdnesses
Would Suki (5ft 4) and Nish (5ft 8) have a 6ft 1 child like Kheerat? It was odd enough that the actor playing Suki is only 9 years older than the actor playing Kheerat, but Kheerat (unlike Vinnie) does not look like their son. Also, are we supposed to suspend...
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
Chicago Med star leaves the show after two seasons
Chicago Med spoilers follow. Chicago Med has confirmed that Asjha Cooper left the show as Dr Vanessa Taylor. The actress has appeared as part of the main cast on the medical drama for the past two seasons, though in last night's (November 2) episode, she dropped the bombshell of a major professional change.
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
Outlander's Sam Heughan shares new look at Celine Dion movie
Outlander actor Sam Heughan has served up a new look at his rom-com, Love Again. The movie formerly titled It's All Coming Back to Me (after the Celine Dion song), explores the question: what if a random text introduces you to the love of your life?. Heughan took to Instagram...
Married At First Sight UK's Matt Murray reveals why he left reunion halfway through
Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray has revealed why he left the reality show's reunion episode halfway through filming. The episode saw the pro barber step away from cameras following a chat with his former partner Whitney Hughes, much to the confusion of his co-stars and viewers as expert Mel Schilling announced: "Matt will be bowing out of proceedings for the rest of this evening."
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Heat 2 (G to M)
This is Heat 2 (songs whose titles are in the range G to M). You can still vote in Heat 1. Please vote for your favourite. You may award half a vote each to your 2nd and 3rd favourites. Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles -...
Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: Delving into big Sherlock Holmes reveal
Enola Holmes 2 ending spoilers follow. Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2 and the new mystery involves a missing girl, stolen government property and a case that even Sherlock can't solve. The Netflix sequel delivers a twisty plot that only reveals the true game...
So what happens now after tonights Emmerdale revelation involving Kyle
Good twist. Im surprised the producers were capable of doing it. So does Cain stay in prison for Kyle. Or will they try and blame it on someone else. Or find someone else who could take the blame. Someone who is also close to Kyle. I thought it was very...
Emmerdale Friday 4th November 2022 🤔Suspicious minds😮
A shocking truth emerges that stuns everyone in the village and has the potential for some devastating consequences for all of those involved. Matty is left with cause for concern. Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Tonight's TOTP '93 has been moved to 9pm (due to a...
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
ED - Chas the vile, Cain the weak
I was sooooo angry after their scenes last night. DS posters called it that she would use Faith's death as a cover for her grief for Al. Her words in the pub were all about her.....there is a woman grieving for the man she loved...... Then she manipulates and twists...
EE cast new hunk
EastEnders has cast Nick Nevern as Sam Mitchell's estranged ex-boyfriend (Don) - WOW, he is hot. About time we getting some more hunks on Albert Square. I wonder if Ellis will return, I recently watched The Pact where the actor Aaron Anthony plays an extremely good role in that Drama, you dont see their full acting potential in soaps.
Emmerdale fans point out snub with Harriet Finch's funeral
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans have aired their frustrations over Harriet Finch's send-off in last night's (November 3) episode. The deadly storm that blew through the village last month tragically claimed the lives of two characters, including Harriet. The policewoman had crashed a quad bike while searching for local teen...
