KTLA.com

Celebrity chef Serena Poon shares pomegranate recipes

Celebrity chef and nutritionist Serena Poon joined us live to discuss the benefits of pomegranates, as well as some healthy recipes. Visit Serena’s website for more recipes and information. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2022.
Meet the authors of ‘The Joy of Pizza’

Jessica recently sat down with the authors of “The Joy of Pizza,” Chef Dan Richer and Katie Parla. Both have deep love of food, but hold a special place for a good pie, having grown up in New Jersey. Richer said he’s always wanted to make food that...
Dr. Michael Breus discusses common bedtime food mistakes

Daylight saving time ends Sunday and The Sleep Doctor, Dr. Michael Breus joined us live with tips to help our body adjust and shared common bedtime food mistakes that people make. For more information on Dr. Breus, visit his website or follow him on Instagram and Twitter. This segment aired...

