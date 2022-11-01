ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers place tight end Donald Parham on injured reserve

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Donald Parham was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday after he reinjured his hamstring during practice earlier in the week. It is the same hamstring that Parham injured during training camp and caused him to miss the first four...

