Packers won't have LB De'Vondre Campbell for Lions game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend. The Packers' injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
World Series draws more viewers than Thursday night NFL game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a rare Thursday night when a World Series game and an NFL game went head-to-head, not only nationally but in Philadelphia and Houston, it was baseball that drew more viewers. The Astros' 3-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday night, which gave Houston a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Panthers WR Moore doesn't regret costly TD celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore said he doesn’t have any regrets about taking his helmet off after hauling in a 62-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass from P.J. Walker last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons -- a play that may have cost his team first place in the NFC South.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title.
Christie Sides hired as Indiana Fever's new coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christie Sides is the new coach for the WNBA's Indiana Fever, the team announced Friday. The former Fever assistant returns to Indiana after a one-year stint as an assistant with the Atlanta Dream. Sides also was a head coach at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, an assistant with the Chicago Sky, an associate head coach at Northwestern and an assistant at LSU.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

