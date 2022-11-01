Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Earnings Previews: Airbnb, AMD, Devon Energy, Energy Transfer
The three major U.S. equity indexes closed solidly higher on Friday. The Dow Jones industrials ended the day up 2.59%, the S&P 500 closed 2.46% higher and the Nasdaq jumped by 2.87%. Ten of 11 sectors closed higher, led by tech (4.52%) and communication services (2.98%). Consumer cyclicals (−0.3%) posted the only loss.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
tipranks.com
Pfizer Earnings on a High in Q3; Raises Outlook
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as adjusted earnings in the third quarter came in at $1.78 per share, soaring 40% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39. However, the pharma giant’s Q3 revenues slumped 6% year-over-year to $22.6 billion, but still surpassing Street...
PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
US Stocks On Track To Open Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Spike With Hopes Pinned On Fed — Tesla, AMD, Pfizer, MicroStrategy, Chinese Stocks In Focus
U.S. index futures are pointing to higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday amid expectations that the Fed will slow down its pace of rate hikes and also use dovish language. On Monday, stocks pulled back as traders took some profit off the table after the past week’s strong advance. Notwithstanding the decline, the Dow recorded its best month since 1976.
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
freightwaves.com
TravelCenters of America posts $2.8B in Q3 revenue
TravelCenters of America on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income increased 66% as revenue climbed to $2.8 billion from $1.9 billion a year earlier, despite a decline in gasoline sales. The company also reported nonfuel revenue for the quarter was $564 million, a gain of 10.5% compared with the 2021...
