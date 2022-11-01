Read full article on original website
waer.org
NYS race for attorney general features a well-known incumbent facing a little-known GOP challenger
One of the statewide races up for grabs this year besides governor is attorney general. Democrat Letitia James is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Republican attorney Michael Henry. The two candidates have different views on how the Attorney General’s Office should operate. James, during her first term...
waer.org
It’s time to slow down on the Onondaga Lake Parkway for winter
It’s that time of year again when the State Department of Transportation drops the speed limit on Onondaga Lake Parkway from 55 to 45 mph for the winter months. State officials said the lower speed limit is needed because the roadway is prone to blowing and drifting snow that can affect visibility and the road's surface.
