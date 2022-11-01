ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It’s time to slow down on the Onondaga Lake Parkway for winter

It’s that time of year again when the State Department of Transportation drops the speed limit on Onondaga Lake Parkway from 55 to 45 mph for the winter months. State officials said the lower speed limit is needed because the roadway is prone to blowing and drifting snow that can affect visibility and the road's surface.
ONONDAGA, NY

