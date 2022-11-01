TVLine Items: His Dark Materials Trailer, Dangerous Liaisons Renewed and More

His Dark Materials ‘ swan song has arrived in the form of a new trailer for the HBO drama’s third and final season, premiering Monday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes. The series finale is slated to air on Dec. 26.

In the upcoming season — based on The Amber Spyglass , the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy — “Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned,” per the official synopsis. “As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

Check out the newly released key art below.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Dangerous Liaisons , a prequel to the iconic 18th century novel, has been renewed for a second season, ahead of its Nov. 6 premiere on Starz.

* Gossip Girl has promoted Grace Duah, who plays Zoya’s friend Shan Barnes, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The upcoming Hulu series The Other Black Girl has added the following actors to its cast, per Deadline : Ashleigh Murray ( Tom Swift, Riverdale ), Brittany Adebumola ( 4400 ), Hunter Parrish ( Weeds ) and Sinclair Daniel.

* Peacock has released a trailer for the Colin Donnell drama Irreverent , premiering Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the streamer:

* Prime Video has released a trailer for Three Pines , a mystery series based on Louise Penny’s best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache novels and starring Alfred Molina. The series will premiere Friday, Dec. 2 with two episodes weekly.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?