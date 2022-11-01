ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fostoria, OH

7th Worker In 5 Years Gets Caught In Machine At Ohio Manufacturing Plant

By Taylor Linzinmeir
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blEni_0iugUwoP00
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio manufacturer is currently facing over a million dollars in penalties after a worker got caught in a machine and suffered multiple severe injuries, according to WTRF News .

On April 28, a worker's finger was first caught in a rotating spindle on a plastic winding machine at the NOX US LLC plant in Fostoria, according to WTRF News. Their body was then pulled around the machine's spindle, leading the worker to suffer multiple severe injuries that required surgery . They had been on the job for just six weeks when the incident occurred.

The April incident marked the seventh injury related to the company's failure to follow required machine safety procedures since February 2017, according to WTRF News. In addition, the company has recored at least 13 serious injuries since 2017 caused by exposure to burn and amputation hazards at the plant.

"OSHA cited the company for eight willful violations, one repeat violation and six serious violations, and one other-than-serious violation, for exposing workers to machine hazards, lacking personal protective equipment and failing to train their workers on safety hazards and precautions," according to WTRF News.

The NOX US LLC plant is facing over $1.2 million in penalties in total.

Comments / 5

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.
NORWALK, OH
WTOL 11

Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
PERRYSBURG, OH
hometownstations.com

Preventing Combine Fires in the Field

Press Release from the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Federal board details cause of BP-Husky Toledo Refinery fire

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released a report Monday detailing its investigation into the September blaze at BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. That report states that "an accidental release of flammable chemicals ignited" at 6:46 p.m. on Sept. 20. This resulted in the fire that fatally...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Orthodontist Dr. Stuart Duchon is back behind bars for a federal probation violation. According to jail records, Dr. Duchon was picked up by the U.S. Marshals just last week after violating his supervised release rules. However, his patients want to know if the office will reopen.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority

LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises

MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
MANSFIELD, OH
13abc.com

Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing murder charges in connection to a 2021 double fatal shooting at a Toledo apartment complex. Detectives say a Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with gun specifications for the murder of a local couple -- Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Investigators release cause of fatal BP-Husky refinery fire

Federal investigators have determined that the Sept. 20 fatal fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its findings Monday, adding that the investigation into the incident...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Police searching for alleged robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Kroger in Waterville on Tuesday. On Nov. 1 around 3:30 p.m., WPD responded to a report of a robbery at the Waterville Kroger located at 8370 Waterville-Swanton Road. WPD says a white male...
TOLEDO, OH
putnamsentinel.com

‘Muscle Mania’ in Ottawa

OTTAWA – “The Back Street Boys” were big, and the next generation of muscle cars were being rolled out. It was the late ‘90s. And Ottawa’s Ryan Zimmerly (Columbus Grove High Class of ’98) was mesmerized by these muscle cars. One day he’d have one, he thought.
OTTAWA, OH
13abc.com

TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools parents are outraged after their children had a terrifying experience on the bus on Monday. After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour. Parents said the district failed to notify them that the bus would be late. Now the district has launched an investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy