ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Study finds benzene in many dry shampoos

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhDyk_0iugUozp00

( The Hill ) – An independent laboratory and healthcare research group found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in the majority of tested samples from several dry shampoo brands.

In a new study released Tuesday , Valisure said 70 percent of the samples it tested contained elevated levels of benzene, with some reaching up to 170 times the Food and Drug Administration limit of 2 parts per million (ppm).

Valisure tested 148 batches from 34 different brands, including from Not Your Mother’s, Sebastian and Batiste.

The healthcare and medical research group sent a petition to the FDA asking for a recall of the products it identified in the study and requesting updated guidelines for the regulation of benzene.

David Light, the CEO of Valisure, said “the detection of high levels of benzene in dry shampoos should be cause for significant concern since these products are likely used indoors, where benzene may linger and be inhaled for prolonged periods of time.”

“These and other issues identified by Valisure, including the detection of benzene in body spray, hand sanitizer, and sunscreen products, strongly underscore the importance of independent testing,” Light said in a statement.

Last month, Unilever, which makes beauty and personal care product s, voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo brands , including Dove, Suave and Bed Head, because of elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that has a sweet odor. The chemical, which is both natural and manmade, evaporates into the air quickly and humans are typically exposed to it through inhalation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is one of the top 20 most commonly used chemicals in production.

Prolonged exposure to benzene is associated primarily with the loss of red blood cells and anemia as well as leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs.

In Valisure’s study, three batches from one brand contained benzene levels of more than 100 ppm, while 11 batches from three other brands contained more than 20 ppm. Even more products were found to have levels between 2 and 20 ppm.

According to Valisure, prolonged exposure to even just 1 ppm of benzene could result in the development of leukemia.

Light said one issue may be that raw, shipped materials and products are not rigorously checked, which can be risky due to companies using the global supply chain.

“Adding independent testing and certification into the supply chain could significantly improve the overall quality and help prevent these contamination issues from reaching consumers,” he suggested in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
KTLA

Wanted L.A. murder suspect caught in Mexico after over a decade

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for over 13 years after a Los Angeles murder has been caught in Mexico. The suspect, Steven Giovanni Aguilar-Medina, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 in the Mexican town of Progreso, Merida, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On Dec. 28, 2009, Aguilar-Medina was allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Covina police thank public for help finding missing 12-year-old girls

Police thanked the public after two middle school students who went missing from Covina late Thursday night were found Friday morning. “The girls have been found! Thank you all for your help!” a message tweeted at 9 :49 a.m. by the Covina Police Department read. Celina Heredia and Nevaeh Bolagh, both 12, were entered into […]
COVINA, CA
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead after car crashes into Lancaster dealership

One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday. The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue K around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her identity has not been released. […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Police search for missing teen last seen on Halloween

Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Halloween night in Los Angeles. The teenager, Andrew Jason Wright, 18, was last spotted on Oct. 31 near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Wright is a senior at Palisades Charter High School. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Disney releases new photos of ‘Frozen’ themed castle

Disney has released new photos of Arendelle Castle, which will be a part of the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. Walt Disney Imagineers, the research and development portion of the Walt Disney Co., gave fans a glimpse into the construction process on Instagram. The World of Frozen, inspired...
KTLA

2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds at West Covina apartment complex

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men found at an apartment complex in West Covina Wednesday night. Multiple shots were reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue where arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release. One […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Long Beach roads closed due to suspicious device, bomb squad on scene

A suspicious device has been rendered safe in Long Beach after its discovery shut down roads on Saturday afternoon. A bomb squad was dispatched to the 6400 block of Marina Drive around 3:24 p.m. to investigate the suspicious device, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The device has been “rendered safe” and the area […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp

Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in California gang sweep

A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people — including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer — on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said. More than 15,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 990 grams of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy