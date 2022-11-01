This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State

Photo: Getty Images

Burritos are a popular choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner , whether you prefer them smothered in your favorite sauce or wrapped up in foil for a perfect on-the-go meal. Using online reviews, Cheapism compiled a list of the best cheap burrito in each state, searching the country high and low to find the best bang for your buck. According to the site:

"Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious."

So which restaurant in North Carolina serves up the best inexpensive burrito in the state?

Anita's Mexican Grill

Located in Charlotte, Anita's Mexican Grill has a large menu with all your favorite dishes, including burrito combos with your choice of protein. They even have an option called the Crazy Burrito, which based on reviews is a whopper of a meal.

Anita's Mexican Grill is located at 2904 Yorkmont Road in Charlotte.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"One reviewer said of Anita's Mexican Grill that the Crazy Burrito 'was honestly the largest burrito I've ever seen.' The Crazy Burrito is no doubt one of the strongest draws, but if you're hungry, don't be shy about ordering the burrito/enchilada combo. Call in to place an order for carry-out."

