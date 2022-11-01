ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

SCOTUS Cites Squash and Crew Amid Skepticism of Race Quotas

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d8HX_0iugUf3I00

A majority of Supreme Court justices on Monday signaled that they’re skeptical about the use of race in college admissions—and part of their reasoning was tied to squash and crew, two sports that Justice Neil Gorsuch opined “predominantly favor white children.” The topic was at issue in unusually long oral arguments for cases brought against Harvard and UNC for alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Much of Monday’s discussion centered on whether colleges should be able to apply admissions policies that categorize applicants in favored ways. Those categories include applicants’ race and whether they are recruited to play a sport or are children of donors, alumni or faculty. Students for Fair Admissions, the nonprofit that has sued Harvard and UNC, contends that these and other categories should be eliminated or reduced in impact. The nonprofit recommends shifting to a “race neutral” formula that relies on socio-economic status and would maintain diversity goals in terms of overall numbers of diverse students, with Hispanic and Asian American students gaining larger shares. The schools disagree, and Harvard maintains its percentage of Black students could drop from 14% to 6%.

“Harvard argues,” Justice Neil Gorsuch noted, “that we have a compelling interest in diversity writ large and that this court has deferred to that interest, and among the diverse things that we need to have in our class are children of large donors … children of legacies and the squash team. I’m not making it up. It’s in the record.” Gorsuch, a graduate of Harvard Law School, then asked “to what extent should this court be deferring to those interests as part of its compelling interest analysis?”

Cameron Norris, who argued for SFA, said “not at all,” adding that “Harvard is not diverse at all besides its racial statistics.” Norris claimed that only 9% of incoming freshmen at Harvard are conservative and that 82% are wealthy. “There are 23 rich students for every one low-income student on campus,” Norris charged.

Squash was referenced several times, because the sport is sometimes associated with wealth and a lack of diversity. Crew and fencing were also mentioned; both sports are seen as similar to squash in that high school students who participate in them sometimes come from predominantly white and affluent backgrounds. Harvard has men’s and women’s varsity squash, fencing and crew teams.

“Let’s assume that a very wealthy university could pay for everybody to go and still increase its endowment,” Gorsuch hypothesized. “It’s a perpetual motion machine, Malcolm Gladwell called it. Let’s say if it just gave up preferences for donors’ children, legacies, and squash athletes, or maybe those who rowed crew, all of which tend to favor predominantly white children, and it could achieve whatever it deemed ‘racial diversity.’ Would it then be permitted to engage in race consciousness, or in that circumstance would you agree that that would not be narrowly tailored?”

In response, Harvard’s attorney, Seth Waxman, found the hypothesis problematic, insisting that the case is not about squash or crew but instead about an admissions policy that meets Harvard’s interest in a diverse student body.

Later in the proceeding, Justice Amy Coney Barrett struck a similar chord as Gorsuch. She referenced Grutter v. Bollinger , where in 2003 the Court allowed Michigan to consider an applicant’s membership in an “underrepresented minority group.” In Grutter , now-retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote that while “racial preferences” could be used in 2003, she thought that in 25 years they would “no longer be necessary.”

“What if,” Barrett asked U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, “the structural barriers just make it impossible 25 years from now to sit here and say that without race conscious admissions, you know, especially if Harvard wants to keep everything exactly the same with respect to its other metrics, like SAT scores not dropping at all, and the museum and the squash team and all of that stuff. What if it’s just impossible? What if Grutter was grossly optimistic in what it thought was achievable?”

Prelogar, who defended Harvard’s admissions policy, said, “I think it would be wrong to suggest that those barriers are going to exist in perpetuity at all places and with respect to all schools.”

The Court will issue decisions on the Harvard and UNC cases by next summer.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sportico

SCOTUS’s Harvard Racial Admissions Case Puts Sports on the Docket

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases that could end affirmative action in college admissions and legally compel colleges to reconstruct admissions policies, including for applicants who play sports. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a nonprofit advocacy group, contends in lawsuits that Harvard and UNC Chapel Hill...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Sportico

Dan Snyder Removal Unlikely Under NFL Owner Policy

While renewed calls for the NFL to oust Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder surfaced this week, the same obstacle remains: 24 owners would have to vote to remove Snyder, a move that has never happened in the league’s 102-year history, and one that would likely spawn antitrust litigation. The prospective ouster of Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and negligently supervising Commanders executives, has been a recurring topic in recent years. It drew new headlines on Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in New York, when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said, “I believe there is merit to removing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportico

Dave Dombrowski Guides Phillies Into His Fifth World Series

When the Philadelphia Phillies floundered after the 2020 COVID-shortened season, they hired veteran Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Dombrowski didn’t disappoint as a replacement for the analytically driven Matt Klentak. He’s in his fifth World Series spread across four different organizations, thus far winning two of them. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series against the Houston Astros is Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The teams are tied at a game apiece. Dombrowski’s had success signing big-name players for big money and letting managers like Jim Leyland in Miami and Detroit, Alex Cora in Boston and Rob Thomson in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportico

Pickleball Expansion Fees Hit $1 Million as Durant Buys Team

Kevin Durant and his longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman, have purchased a Major League Pickleball expansion team through their investment venture arm, 35V. KD joins fellow sports icons LeBron James and Tom Brady in investing in MLP expansion franchises. The expansion fee for the new franchises is $1 million, according to multiple sources familiar with the deals who were not authorized to speak publicly about them. An MLP spokesperson would not confirm the exact fee, but said it has “grown exponentially in the last year and is in the seven figures.” MLP launched in 2021 with eight teams and expanded to 12...
Sportico

Lewis Hamilton Launches Film and TV Company Dawn Apollo Films

Lewis Hamilton is launching film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films, Deadline exclusively reports. The seven-time Formula One champion, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, sat down with us to discuss plans for the company, the important role film has played in his life and the role it could play for him after retirement. The Mercedes driver has set up the firm in partnership with his manager Penni Thow, the CEO of investment outfit Copper. Already on the slate are two anticipated projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt; and a feature...
Sportico

NBA Limits Back-to-Backs, Travel in Push to Improve Game Quality

Creating an NBA schedule is complicated. The league takes availability of arenas, team preferences, conversations with network partners and thousands of other variables, and plugs all of them into its own proprietary algorithm to generate potential schedules before yet another round of human input.  To put the complexity in perspective, once they know all the matchups of one team’s 82-game season, there are approximately 10^115 ways they could order those games. That is an unfathomably large total, trillions of times greater than the theoretical number of atoms in the universe (and that’s without taking into account dates or times of the...
Sportico

Padres and Phillies Spend Big, Get Hot as 100 Wins Matter Less in MLB

Spending money doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in Major League Baseball, but some big contracts have spun the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies into the National League Championship Series, which opens Tuesday evening at Petco Park. Those teams have recently spent more than $1.3 billion, including big deals for some of the game’s best active players: Philadelphia laid out $742 million on long-term deals with Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. San Diego spent $526 million on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. That doesn’t include the next two arbitration years of Juan Soto or...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sportico

Judge Poised for a ‘Bigger Pot of Gold’ This Offseason: Cashman

The New York Yankees’ season is over, but another hugely important competition begins. The question now is whether Aaron Judge will return to the Yanks or sign as a free agent with one of Major League Baseball’s other free-spending teams? Even Judge, who broke Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees’ single-season home run record by hitting 62 this season, says he has no clue. “Your guess is as good as mine,” Judge said in an interview Saturday night at Yankee Stadium as another playoff run came up short when the Yanks were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series with Sunday’s...
CLEVELAND, NY
Sportico

Legends Buys Stake in Nascent 3ICE Hockey, Adding to Sports Holdings

Data, analytics and premium experiences business Legends is buying a minority stake of upstart hockey league 3ICE and will be managing several lines of business for the independent league. Legends’ level of investment into 3ICE isn’t being disclosed. It joins Chicago venture capital firm KB Partners as the second publicly disclosed investor in the league. Teaming with Legends “is a large step forward that continues our rapid growth and further validates our business and will translate into better experiences for all of our fans, sponsors, players, investors and every division within 3ICE,” E.J. Johnson, founder and CEO of 3ICE, said. Inspired by the...
Sportico

Kanye West Split Will Cost Adidas Over $1B in Annual Sales

Adidas’ decision to end its partnership with Kanye West and immediately stop selling his Yeezy brand, due to West’s recent antisemitic and other hateful comments, will likely cost the company billions of dollars in annual sales and could set up a legal battle over the intellectual property behind the fashion brand. “While this move had recently become inevitable, its impact will be more severe than we had anticipated as Adidas has ended production of all Yeezy products and ceased royalty payments,” Morningstar equity analyst David Swartz wrote in a midday Tuesday research note. “We had previously expected that Adidas would continue...
Sportico

WNBA Players Turn to Athletes Unlimited Amid New Rules, Griner Fallout

More WNBA players will suit up for Athletes Unlimited’s second season, as a complex geopolitical landscape and new league rules on reporting dates make playing abroad more complicated for the athletes. Athletes Unlimited’s 30-game season, slated to start in late February in Dallas, will include 44 total players on four teams. About half of the 31 players who have signed on to compete so far in this winter’s campaign have WNBA experience, and AU expects to add more players from the W as it rounds out its 2023 roster. This past January, before AU’s inaugural basketball season tipped off, the league...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

Houston’s Crane Lifts Astros Into the Black, and Another World Series

Jim Crane has owned the Houston Astros for 11 sometimes tumultuous seasons. But his tenure has produced great success, both competitively and financially. When it comes to local revenue, Crane—whose holdings include Crane Capital Group, of which he is chairman and chief executive—said the Astros are now among the top five generators in Major League Baseball. “When I bought the club, we weren’t too good,” Crane said in an interview behind the batting cage at Minute Maid Park the day before Friday’s World Series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. “I know the merchandise back then was $3 million to $4 million in...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

NBA Seeks to Curb Fouls in Transition After 1,700 Hacks Last Year

An NBA game has 48 minutes of live action basketball, but from tipoff to the final buzzer, games average 133 minutes. Most additional time is necessary for player rest, business purposes and the like, but not all. Last season, the NBA eliminated automatic out-of-bounds replays in the final two minutes, resulting in slightly faster endings to games on average. “We’re not targeting a specific game length, but there’s always an opportunity to increase that ratio of action to dead time by decreasing the frequency and length of stoppages,” NBA executive vice president of basketball strategy and analytics Evan Wasch said.  Like replays,...
Sportico

NHL Franchise Valuations Ranking List: From Maple Leafs to Coyotes

The average NHL team is worth $1.01 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico. The Toronto Maple Leafs rank first at $2.12 billion, while the Arizona Coyotes rank last at $465 million. Below are the values of the league’s 32 franchises, whose collective worth is $32.4 billion. To derive the fair market value of the 32 NHL franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records—as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including nine sports bankers and lawyers who actively work on NHL transactions. In the interest of accuracy, we traded candor for anonymity. This information...
Sportico

LeBron, KD, Embiid Among Mitchell & Ness Investors Alongside Fanatics

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Joel Embiid are among a celebrity-laden group investing in sports apparel company Mitchell & Ness, which Fanatics purchased last year for $250 million. Other investors include actor Kevin Hart, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., record executive Steve Stoute, and three more NBA players—Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum. They join a cap table that already features rappers Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Lil Baby, who were part of the original Fanatics acquisition back in February. Financial specifics weren’t provided. Fanatics will continue to hold 75% of the company, which is well known for its throwback...
Sportico

Wasserman Adds Providence Equity as Investor; RedBird, Madrone Cash Out

Sports and entertainment talent representative Wasserman has taken on private equity firm Providence Equity as an equity investor. Providence, which counts Learfield and The Chernin Group among its investments, becomes a sizable minority partner in Wasserman, cashing out minority shareholders RedBird and Madrone in the process. “Casey and his team have built a global leader and influential force in sports and music talent representation and marketing,” Providence managing director Scott Marimow said in a press release. “They have balanced their rapid expansion with maintaining a client-first approach and culture that cultivates dedicated, motivated and talented executives and agents.” Originating as a sports...
Sportico

Genius Sports, Premier League to Commercialize Player Skeletal Data

Genius Sports is expanding its data-capture relationship with the English Premier League, a move that will make information on players’ skeletal movements available to partners. It’s part of a wider extension between the company (NYSE: GENI) and Football DataCo, the licensing agency that houses rights for the Premier League, English Football League and the Scottish Professional Football League. The group has been working with Genius Sports since for a few years, developing an official data feed that’s monetized via deals with sportsbooks, media companies and teams. Financial specifics weren’t disclosed. As part of the new, expanded relationship, Genius Sports will build a...
Sportico

How NYC Marathon Partner TCS Came to Dominate Running Sponsorships

On Sunday, thousands of runners will once again take to the streets of the five boroughs for the New York City Marathon. The 51st edition of the race will be run at full capacity—50,000 runners—for the first time since 2019. And like it has every year since 2014, the NYC Marathon will carry the name of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). TCS, a tech and consultancy company headquartered in Mumbai, came on board in 2012 as a technology partner with NYRR. “At the time, ING was the title partner of the marathon, and that agreement was expiring,” Christine Burke, SVP of strategic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

777 Partners Joins Legends in Bid to Manage Brazil’s Maracana Stadium

Miami-based 777 Partners is submitting a bid on Thursday to take over management operations for Maracanã, the largest stadium in Brazil. Owned by the Rio de Janeiro state government, Maracanã has around 60,000 seats and was renovated for the 2014 World Cup. It’s the site of several iconic moments in soccer history, including Uruguay’s upset of Brazil in the 1950 World Cup final in front of 200,000 spectators. 777 Partners, a private investment firm, joined WTorre, a Brazilian commercial real estate company that manages Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, and Legends, a U.S.-based hospitality company specializing in sports and entertainment arenas. The company...
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for November 4

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel New CEO Named at Bruin Capital’s Oddschecker Oddschecker Global Media has named Stuart Simms as its new CEO. Simms has been the CEO at XLMedia PLC since October 2019, where he expanded North American operations while optimizing legacy European domains. He’s also been CEO of Rakuten Marketing, where he oversaw a restructuring that resulted in a return to growth. At both stops, he established a record of transformation, international expansion, value creation, and building high-growth divisions and ventures worldwide. Legends Appoints Sport and Event Commercialization Vet to Leadership...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy