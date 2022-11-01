7th Worker In 5 Years Gets Caught In Machine At Ohio Manufacturing Plant

Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio manufacturer is currently facing over a million dollars in penalties after a worker got caught in a machine and suffered multiple severe injuries, according to WTRF News .

On April 28, a worker's finger was first caught in a rotating spindle on a plastic winding machine at the NOX US LLC plant in Fostoria, according to WTRF News. Their body was then pulled around the machine's spindle, leading the worker to suffer multiple severe injuries that required surgery . They had been on the job for just six weeks when the incident occurred.

The April incident marked the seventh injury related to the company's failure to follow required machine safety procedures since February 2017, according to WTRF News. In addition, the company has recored at least 13 serious injuries since 2017 caused by exposure to burn and amputation hazards at the plant.

"OSHA cited the company for eight willful violations, one repeat violation and six serious violations, and one other-than-serious violation, for exposing workers to machine hazards, lacking personal protective equipment and failing to train their workers on safety hazards and precautions," according to WTRF News.

The NOX US LLC plant is facing over $1.2 million in penalties in total.