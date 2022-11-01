ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinwood, TN

waynecountynews.net

Waynesboro Commission Accepts Bid from Wayne Halfway House

The Waynesboro City Commission met in regular session on Monday, October 24, 2022 at City Hall in Waynesboro. All commissioners were in attendance, including Mayor Jeff Davis, Vice Mayor Lynn Warren, Commissioner Chris Bevis, Commissioner Jeff Howell, and Commissioner Tony Creasy. Also in attendance were City Manager John Hickman, City Attorney Josh Polk, and City Recorder Paige Jackson.
WAYNESBORO, TN
Lexington Progress

Stuart C. Irby Chosen as Broadband Contractor

The Lexington City Board selected Stuart C. Irby as its contractor for the Lexington Electric System’s Broadband project. The board made the selection Thursday, October 27, 2022, after hearing proposals from Stuart C. Irby and FiberRise on the previous two days. Lexington received a $27.49 million grant under the...
LEXINGTON, TN
courieranywhere.com

Savannah’s annual salute to U.S. veterans set for Saturday canceled

Organizers of Savannah’s annual procession and ceremony honoring U.S. military veterans scheduled for Saturday announced today that the program is canceled due to weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 68. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
SAVANNAH, TN
WKRN

Technology opens new leads in Giles County homicide investigation

It's been a year and a half since well-loved businessman Jim Grimes was shot and killed on the property of his Lynnville home. New advancements in technology have investigators confident the missing piece in solving the homicide is in their small Giles County community. Technology opens new leads in Giles...
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Work Underway to Save Lexington Money

The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city. If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?
LEXINGTON, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County

AN EIGHT YEAR WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MORGAN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 5 PM. THE YOUTH RAN OUT FROM A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY INTO MORGAN ROAD AND A VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND AVOID THE CHILD. THE CHILD WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WITH A POSSIBLE BROKEN FEMUR AND HEAD INJURY. THE CHILD WAS CONSCIOUS AT THE TIME SHE WAS FLOWN OUT. SPEED WAS NOT A FACTOR AND NO IMPAIRMENT SUSPECTED. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE CRASH.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge

A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

McKenzie, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WAYNE COUNTY, TN
bulletintimesnews.com

Come See the Wildlife Trailer

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency showed off their wildlife trailer at the Hornsby Harvest Festival on October 29 and at shows in Middleton at the Elementary and Middle Schools on November 1. The trailer is scheduled to be back at Hornsby Elementary School on November 8. Pictured: Bubba and Amy...
MIDDLETON, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1089 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 189 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 169 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 152 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 36 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 19 CRASHES.
WBBJ

Company says new low-cost prescription drug plan is a ‘game changer’

JACKSON, Tenn. — With medications and expenses growing more pricey, a physician created a company to help cut down on costs for a variety of prescription drugs. Dr. Renee Dua is the founder of the company Renee. Renee has access to 500 of the most popular medications, providing an easier opportunity for clients to get the medications they need.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon

A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
DYERSBURG, TN

