Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Hike, Shoals! Perfect Places To Be Outdoors This Fall In Northwest AlabamaApril KillianFlorence, AL
The owner of McKamey Manor has been sued for things people claim were done to them that do not appear on the videoVictorSummertown, TN
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Tennessee comptroller investigation finds Ardmore city mayor used office for personal gain
The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released an investigative report Thursday, detailing ways the mayor of the city of Ardmore used his office for personal gain. At Thursday's city council meeting, city aldermen addressed the mayor about unfair treatment and abuse of power. "We got to get back to where...
waynecountynews.net
Waynesboro Commission Accepts Bid from Wayne Halfway House
The Waynesboro City Commission met in regular session on Monday, October 24, 2022 at City Hall in Waynesboro. All commissioners were in attendance, including Mayor Jeff Davis, Vice Mayor Lynn Warren, Commissioner Chris Bevis, Commissioner Jeff Howell, and Commissioner Tony Creasy. Also in attendance were City Manager John Hickman, City Attorney Josh Polk, and City Recorder Paige Jackson.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
Lexington Progress
Stuart C. Irby Chosen as Broadband Contractor
The Lexington City Board selected Stuart C. Irby as its contractor for the Lexington Electric System’s Broadband project. The board made the selection Thursday, October 27, 2022, after hearing proposals from Stuart C. Irby and FiberRise on the previous two days. Lexington received a $27.49 million grant under the...
courieranywhere.com
Savannah’s annual salute to U.S. veterans set for Saturday canceled
Organizers of Savannah’s annual procession and ceremony honoring U.S. military veterans scheduled for Saturday announced today that the program is canceled due to weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 68. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Ardmore Mayor under fire after recent investigation
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson has come under recent fire after a report from the State of Tennessee's Comptroller's office was released.
WKRN
Technology opens new leads in Giles County homicide investigation
It's been a year and a half since well-loved businessman Jim Grimes was shot and killed on the property of his Lynnville home. New advancements in technology have investigators confident the missing piece in solving the homicide is in their small Giles County community. Technology opens new leads in Giles...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MARSHALL COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 31 ALT. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Lexington Progress
Work Underway to Save Lexington Money
The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city. If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/22 – 11/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radio7media.com
Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
AN EIGHT YEAR WAS INJURED MONDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MORGAN ROAD IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 5 PM. THE YOUTH RAN OUT FROM A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY INTO MORGAN ROAD AND A VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND AVOID THE CHILD. THE CHILD WAS AIR LIFTED TO VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WITH A POSSIBLE BROKEN FEMUR AND HEAD INJURY. THE CHILD WAS CONSCIOUS AT THE TIME SHE WAS FLOWN OUT. SPEED WAS NOT A FACTOR AND NO IMPAIRMENT SUSPECTED. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE CRASH.
thunderboltradio.com
Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge
A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
radionwtn.com
Dyersburg Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Assault On Officer
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., 41, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for. assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a. crime of violence. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. United...
McKenzie, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with McKenzie High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bulletintimesnews.com
Come See the Wildlife Trailer
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency showed off their wildlife trailer at the Hornsby Harvest Festival on October 29 and at shows in Middleton at the Elementary and Middle Schools on November 1. The trailer is scheduled to be back at Hornsby Elementary School on November 8. Pictured: Bubba and Amy...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1089 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 189 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 169 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 152 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 36 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 19 CRASHES.
WBBJ
Company says new low-cost prescription drug plan is a ‘game changer’
JACKSON, Tenn. — With medications and expenses growing more pricey, a physician created a company to help cut down on costs for a variety of prescription drugs. Dr. Renee Dua is the founder of the company Renee. Renee has access to 500 of the most popular medications, providing an easier opportunity for clients to get the medications they need.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon
A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Comments / 0