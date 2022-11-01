ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'

Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack."  According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
NEW YORK STATE
Aabha Gopan

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
The Independent

Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate

A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
Mary Duncan

“I will leave our baby at the fire station,” threatens new mom when she suspects husband strays

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When my friend Alison had her first baby, a beautiful daughter named Ava, she unfortunately suffered from postpartum depression. She struggled to form a bond with her baby, often passed Ava off to her husband Nate when she didn’t have to nurse her, and escaped from their home as much as she could in the early days. Often she would escape to me and my apartment where she could drink glass after glass of wine while she complained about life before going home and pumping and dumping in shame.
Bella Smith

The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.

Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
