Drake Goes Viral For His “Zesty” Lyrics On “Rich Flex” From “Her Loss” Album
Fans knew that a joint project between Drake and 21 Savage would cause a serious stir amongst the hip-hop community, but likely not in this way. Particularly, the opening song on Her Loss, “Rich Flex,” has the Canadian rapper going viral for his “zesty” delivery of some lyrics.
BONES Returns With “2MillionBlunts”
BONES has been on a roll recently. His newest project, 2MillionBluntz, is his fourth this year. In April, he dropped WITHERED, a collab with grayera. He followed it up in July with AmericanSweetheart, which boasted fifteen songs. Additionally, his last project before 2MillionBluntz was DreamCard, a project in collaboration with Ghost/\/ghoul.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
Ciara & Summer Walker Tap GloRilla For “Better Thangs” Remix
Ciara is on to “Better Thangs”, and this time around, she’s bringing GloRilla along for the ride. Last month, the songstress returned with the Summer Walker assisted track, as the singers gushed about moving on from the past and leveling up to a better way of life. On Friday (November 4), Cici shared the remix version to the track featuring the “Tomorrow 2” rapper, as she brings her Memphis twang to the energetic track.
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Line Is Not About Megan Thee Stallion
Yachty claims Drake was referencing women with butt shots. Lil Yachty may have settled the existing argument social media has harbored between Drake and Megan Thee Stallion. Yesterday (November 4), Drake and 21 Savage dropped their collaboration project, Her Loss. While fans and supporters had high expectations for the project, they weren’t expecting the Toronto rapper to throw so much shade.
Amber Rose’s Ex AE Edwards Seen Getting Flirty With Cher
It was all in good fun, and it’s said that AE and Tyga ran into Cher at a celebrity hot spot. Amber Rose is one beautiful woman. The model and mother of two has been romantically linked to some of the most famous and powerful men in the world from Ye to Wiz Khalifa. Her last high-profile relationship was with music executive Alex “AE” Edwards and the two have a beautiful son together. Everything seemed great, however, all hell would soon break loose on social media.
NoCap Gets Dragged Over His Instagram Post To Takeoff
The Alabama rapper received mixed reactions to his post. Takeoff’s passing has sent a huge shock wave through the Hip-Hop community. Fans and friends alike took to social media to mourn the tragic loss of the Migos star while sending condolences to his family and bandmates. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye West
Shaq wasn’t impressed with Kanye’s callout. Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.
Rican Da Menace Shares Confident New Single, “I Admit It”
The rise of female rappers continues as Baltimore-born diva Rican Da Menace makes her HNHH debut. This Friday (November 4), she shared her latest single, “I Admit It,” on which she isn’t afraid to let her bold confidence shine through. “I hate to say that I’m that...
D.R.A.M Claps Back After Drake Disses Him On “Her Loss”
D.R.A.M. speaks out after Drake throws shade at him on “BackOutsideBoyz.”. Drake is feeling particularly bold on Her Loss. As fans have unpacked a slew of records off of Her Loss that contained shots at everyone from Serena Williams’ husband to Kanye West, the rapper subtly threw shade at D.R.A.M. over their previous feud. On “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake reminisces over his short-lived feud with the artist who now goes by Shelley.
Yung Miami Buys Diddy A Chain For His Birthday
Diddy and Yung Miami shared a smooch after he got his gift. Yung Miami and Diddy have been very vocal about their bond. While most social media users attribute them to being in a relationship with each other, the two have confirmed that they are not committed. However, with this,...
MIKE Shares Woozy New Track, “What Do I Do?”
New York City-based rapper MIKE is one of the most promising lyricists in the alternative rap scene. He garnered a lot of critical acclaim for his 2021 album Disco!, and his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey seeks to capitalize on it. Its latest single, “What Do I Do?” is a moody and ethereal cut following last month’s “nuthin i can do is wrng.” He also handles production on this cut (like much of his catalog) under his alias dj blackpower.
Lil Maru Drops “High” Ahead Of His New EP
Lil Maru is a Mexican-American hip-hop artist hailing from San Diego, California. Maru came onto the scene in 2020 after his single, “Change Up,” garnered over 20 million streams. As a result, the rapper has been unstoppable ever since. Recently, Lil Maru revealed that his newest EP, From...
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
21 Savage Dominates On Drake’s “3 AM On Glenwood”
Drake fans were hyped up to hear the latest addition to his running theme of timestamp classic. The Certified Lover Boy teased a new single “3 AM On Glenwood,” earlier this week, as a single from his upcoming joint project with 21 Savage entitled Her Loss. What fans didn’t expect was for Drizzy to not be featured on the track at all. 21 Savage slid on the Noah “40” Shebib produced track, expressing his thoughts on fatherhood, PTSD, the Grammys and more.
Offset Cancels Boston Show Following Takeoff’s Death
Offset changes his Twitter avatar to a photo of the Migos in honor of Takeoff. The death of Takeoff has evidently taken a toll on the rap game, specifically Offset and Quavo. The Migos were certainly the hottest trio to emerge out of Atlanta but more importantly, they were family members that rose from the trap to become superstars in their own right.
K-Trap Enlists Skepta For “Warm (Remix)”
K-Trap hardly ever misses, even when he’s going bar-for-bar with revered MCs. The South London drill rapper’s delivered a flurry of releases since 2017’s The Last Whip, which has earned him some significant co-signs from UK legends to OVO Sound Radio. This week, the rapper revisited one...
Asian Doll’s Mugshot Released
Asian Doll will spend the next 45 days in jail. Earlier this week, Dallas rapper Asian Doll was detained. At the time, she did not reveal the reason for her arrest. Instead, she apologized to her fans for having to miss upcoming shows. “Sorry Alabama and dc I won’t be making it I’ve been detained. I’ll make it up to y’all love y’all stay safe,” she shared on Instagram.
