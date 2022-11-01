ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

wgbh.org

Open Studio: Indigenous Artist Rose B. Simpson makes her mark at the ICA

This week on Open Studio, Jared Bowen talks to mixed-media artist Rose B. Simpson, whose work of clay sculptures in now on view at the ICA. Rose B. Simpson talks about her Indigenous identity, how she finds the creative process to be healing, why she sees her sculptures as beings rather than objects, and how becoming a mother has changed her creative process.
Time Out Global

Why you should visit the MFA this month in Boston

The MFA is always a great choice. Whether you are looking for something to do with the kids or to take a first date, this grand museum is a beautiful place to spend an afternoon or an evening. And now that November is upon us and the cold weather is here, finding a fun indoor activity is going to shoot to the top of our to-do lists as the season wears on. So, keep reading for a few reasons why the MFA should be in your sights this month in Boston.
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
FUN 107

Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming

Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
Harvard Crimson

With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House

Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 31, 2022

Dan Cence and Andrew Farnitano joined us for an hourlong debate on Massachusetts’ Ballot Question 1 — known as the Fair Share Amendment, millionaires tax or tax hike amendment. We also opened up the lines to listeners with questions on the initiative, which would add an additional 4% tax on individuals’ income above $1,000,000. Cence is a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment and CEO of the Issues Management Group. Farnitano is the communications director for Fair Share for Massachusetts and a consultant at Crawford Strategies.
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere

Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
Boston Globe

The flaming Orange Line train is, by far, the most popular Boston costume this year

Plus, we want to see your Halloween costume. Boston-related costumes have always been a thing here in the Hub — after all, it was way back in 2014 that we were recommending “Boston-themed Halloween costumes for the very lazy.” But this year, local Halloween revelers have been anything but lackadaisical in single-mindedly embracing the most Boston costume in years: the burning Orange Line.
hot969boston.com

Boston Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies, Schedule and Locations

It’s that time of year again. Time for Boston’s Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Every year, there are several Christmas trees that get decorated and lit and there are parties and celebrations to go along with them. For some reason, it seems as if the general public is much more in the holiday spirit (and early) than in years past. Today is November 2nd and I already know people who’ve put their Christmas trees up. So, if you’re one of those people who wants to start watching Christmas movies, start listening to Christmas music and wants to watch every tree lighting ceremony in the area, this post is for YOU. The good thing is, ALL of these events are FREE admission.
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
Dorchester Reporter

Two Dot properties queued up for likely Landmark status

Two properties in Dorchester – the Tileston House in Lower Mills at 13 River Street, one of the oldest surviving homes in Boston, and an old farmhouse on Howe Street that has a unique tie-in with modern-day special education – are before the City Council and likely to receive Boston Landmark status this month.
