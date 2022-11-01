ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Aaron Bean expected to cruise to win in CD 4

Bean pulled 68.1% of the vote in the GOP Primary. The maps drawn up for Gov. Ron DeSantis created safe Republican districts across the state, and the new Florida’s 4th Congressional District is one of them. Fernandina Beach state Sen. Aaron Bean is all but assured to be the...
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
Advantages abound for Ashley Moody in re-election bid

Polls and fundraising went the incumbent's way throughout the campaign. Attorney General Ashley Moody appears to have every possible advantage over her Democratic challenger as Election Day approaches. Moody, who bills herself as the state’s “top cop,” has been endorsed by Police Chiefs, most elected Sheriffs and State Attorneys in...
Florida’s September revenues beat expectations by $470M

Inflation and higher interest rates, though, could put the brakes on Florida's surging revenues. Florida brought in more than $470 million more in revenues than expected in September, the largest number since the start of the fiscal year in July. The September revenue report, released Tuesday, reflects economic activity during...
Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate

Legal challenges to the state’s $15 an hour minimum wage for “direct care” employees are mounting. The Florida Ambulance Association, Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) and Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) filed challenges in state administrative court this week alleging that the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which has oversight of the state’s Medicaid program, did not go through rule-making process to define who are “direct care employees.”
Disney union advocates for $18 minimum wage to lift workers from poverty

A large union coalition of Disney World workers is fighting to raise the minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour in the first year of a new contract with Disney. While contract negotiations continue with the company, one local released a new survey detailing union workers’ struggles with inflation and rising costs in Central Florida.
