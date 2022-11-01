Read full article on original website
Aaron Bean expected to cruise to win in CD 4
Bean pulled 68.1% of the vote in the GOP Primary. The maps drawn up for Gov. Ron DeSantis created safe Republican districts across the state, and the new Florida’s 4th Congressional District is one of them. Fernandina Beach state Sen. Aaron Bean is all but assured to be the...
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors
The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
Will Fred Hawkins win re-election in Democratic-leaning HD 35 over Rishi Bagga?
The race could test the strength of incumbency and a red wave year. Redistricting left Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins in a district won by Democrat Joe Biden in the last Presidential Election. But could the power of incumbency and a red wave help him overcome a challenge from Rishi Bagga?
Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County
The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
5 key takeaways on Florida’s new voters: Younger, fewer Democrats, a lot more non-partisans. Here’s why.
So who are these newly registered voters, and how do they compare with the universe of voters already on the rolls?. #1. About 1 in 12 Florida voters weren’t registered to vote in the state in 2020. Next week, Florida’s 2022 General Election will close, with many of Florida’s...
Democratic challenger Adam Hattersley takes on GOP incumbent Jimmy Patronis in CFO race
Adam Hattersley looks to become the third Democrat in more than 20 years to win a Florida Cabinet seat. Adam Hattersley faces a battle that is not so much uphill as it is up-Mount Everest. He’s a Democrat in Florida. In a Cabinet race. He has minimal resources and precious...
Latino Victory Fund announces six-figure ad campaign for Annette Taddeo, Karla Hernández
‘We want Latino voters to know what’s at stake in this election.’. Less than a week before Election Day, a progressive PAC backing Latino candidates nationwide is launching a six-figure ad campaign to support Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Congress and Karla Hernández’s bid to be Lieutenant Governor.
Diagnosis for 11.3.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. ___. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to get a ban on gender-affirming care for minors in...
Florida doctors can no longer provide gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors
The boards' votes mark the beginning of the official rule-making process. Florida’s medical doctors could have to follow dueling rules when it comes to gender-affirming care after the state’s two medical boards voted to adopt different standard-of-care policies. At a joint meeting in Orlando Friday members of the...
Travelers urged not to bring fruit from overseas, lest fruit flies tag along
State officials led eradication of the Oriental fruit fly recently in St. Petersburg. For those who already have tickets for a much-needed post-election vacation out of the country, a reminder to not come home as part of the problem — the problem being a proliferation of invasive species in Florida.
Advantages abound for Ashley Moody in re-election bid
Polls and fundraising went the incumbent's way throughout the campaign. Attorney General Ashley Moody appears to have every possible advantage over her Democratic challenger as Election Day approaches. Moody, who bills herself as the state’s “top cop,” has been endorsed by Police Chiefs, most elected Sheriffs and State Attorneys in...
Florida’s September revenues beat expectations by $470M
Inflation and higher interest rates, though, could put the brakes on Florida's surging revenues. Florida brought in more than $470 million more in revenues than expected in September, the largest number since the start of the fiscal year in July. The September revenue report, released Tuesday, reflects economic activity during...
Legal challenges mount over Medicaid $15 minimum wage mandate
Legal challenges to the state’s $15 an hour minimum wage for “direct care” employees are mounting. The Florida Ambulance Association, Florida Assisted Living Association (FALA) and Home Care Association of Florida (HCAF) filed challenges in state administrative court this week alleging that the state Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which has oversight of the state’s Medicaid program, did not go through rule-making process to define who are “direct care employees.”
Disney union advocates for $18 minimum wage to lift workers from poverty
A large union coalition of Disney World workers is fighting to raise the minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour in the first year of a new contract with Disney. While contract negotiations continue with the company, one local released a new survey detailing union workers’ struggles with inflation and rising costs in Central Florida.
