Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
Lexington Progress
Work Underway to Save Lexington Money
The Lexington Utilities Department has started a project at the filter plant that will have long-term benefits for the city. If you have ever noticed water being pumped from the two retention ponds in front of the L.T. “Pie” Hay Filter Plant and wondered what was going on?
courieranywhere.com
Savannah’s annual salute to U.S. veterans set for Saturday canceled
Organizers of Savannah’s annual procession and ceremony honoring U.S. military veterans scheduled for Saturday announced today that the program is canceled due to weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 68. South wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
WBBJ
Music festival gives back to those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local business holds a music festival for the homeless community. It’s that time of the year once again! On Saturday, Third Eye Curiosities, owner Hunter Cross teamed up with Area Relief Ministries and RIFA to have the annual Krewfest event. “Today, we are throwing the...
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
Lexington Progress
Firefighters Respond to Mobile Home
Henderson County firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze underneath a mobile home, Thursday, October 27, 2022. Firemen determined that the cause of the fire was due to lint buildup in a dryer duct vent underneath the home. Stations 1, 2, and 7 responded to the fire in the 15,000 block of Tennessee 104 North. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the blaze.
Flu forces McNairy County Schools to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McNairy County Schools in West Tennessee were closed because of a rising number of flu cases affecting children and support staff. For students and staff in the McNairy County School District, classes were canceled Friday. Greg Martin, the district’s director of schools, tells WREG a recent rise in flu cases is to […]
Medical cannabis is coming to Florence
The Florence City Council unanimously voted to adopt a state ordinance that would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in the city.
WBBJ
Parker Tractor Company – Humboldt, TN
We are an established Customer Service Provider for FedEx and looking for both permanent and temporary route drivers. We are located in Humboldt, TN with routes South of Jackson. We offer paid training, competitive salary and sign on bonus for qualified applicants. Must be 21 or older and not convicted of a felony; prior driving experience desired, but not required. For more information, email alaina.braswell@parkertractor.net or call 888-209-7071 and we will return your call.
McKenzie, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wayne County High School football team will have a game with McKenzie High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
The truth of McKamey Manor, Tennessee’s extreme horror attraction
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WIAT) — It’s been five years since an infamous San Diego horror attraction moved to the Tennessee-Alabama state line. Many wonder if the business, which allegedly performs extreme activities such as waterboarding and teeth extraction, is still in operation. Russ McKamey, owner and creator of McKamey Manor, describes the haunt experience as “a […]
waynecountynews.net
Collinwood Man Perishes Following Auto Accident
Harlen Ray Daniel, age 84, of Collinwood, died tragically last Wednesday following an automobile accident that may have been the result of a medical emergency. According to Collinwood City Police Chief David Martin, on Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 7:45 a.m., Mr. Daniel was traveling northbound in a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck on Highway 13 inside the Collinwood city limits near the Collinwood Apartments. Witnesses stated that Mr. Daniel suddenly veered across the center line, striking a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Tyler Durham before exiting the roadway and coming to a rest next to a light pole.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces 2 people hoping to fill empty council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has received two resumes so far to fill an empty seat on City Council. This comes after the resignation of Ernest Brooks, II, who served as the District 3 Councilman. The city says they have currently received resumes from Edward Byron Elam...
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/03/22 – 11/04/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/04/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
WBBJ
Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
WAAY-TV
Employee safety hazards at Town Creek Dollar General lead to major fines for company
One of the nation's largest discount retailers failed another series of inspections, leading to $2.7 million in fines after 31 violations were found at seven Dollar General locations — including in Lawrence County. Town Creek is a small, close-knit community. The Dollar General is one of the few places...
Comments / 0