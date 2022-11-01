ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT: Did Knicks mess up by not offering RJ Barrett, extra draft pick for Donovan Mitchell?

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
 4 days ago

RJ Barrett finally showed signs of life from 3-point range in his last game, connecting on three of his four triples in a loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Still, it only raised his 3-point percentage to 21.9 percent on the season, while Donovan Mitchell dropped 38 points, shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc, raising his 3-point clip to 45.5 percent on the season.

The differences in production to start the season has BT asking the question: did the Knicks mess up by not including Barrett and an extra draft pick in a deal to acquire Mitchell this offseason?

“I like the kid, I do,” BT said of Barrett. “There’s a lot of value to what he does. But I think it’s very fair to ask, did they make the wrong decision with not giving up the extra first-rounder, the unprotected, get Spider here, and ship Barrett out?

“He’s just not very fluid. He’s very stiff. If you’re stiff, you better kill it from downtown.”

The Jazz wanted an enormous return for Mitchell, and the Knicks elected to sign Barrett to a $100 million extension and not part ways with him or Quentin Grimes. So, the search continues for a bonafide All-Star and face of the franchise, and after just six games, BT wonders if the Knicks would take a redo if they had the chance.

“He’s obviously better than he’s played so far this year…but if he’s your second-best player, he got a decent amount of money,” BT said. “You can raise the question, was it the right move?”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

