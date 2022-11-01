ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to Steve Nash firing: 'This was coming for a long time'

NBA legend Steve Nash's tumultuous tenure as Nets head coach ended with a thud on Tuesday, when it was announced he was parting ways with the organization.

After being hired to much fanfare ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Hall of Famer and first-time head coach lasted just two-plus seasons on the Nets bench.

His tenure was marked by disappointing results on the court and apparent power struggles within the organizations -- from the acquisition and eventual offloading of James Harden, to Kevin Durant's ultimatum that he be traded or Nash fired, to Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated and signal-boosting Alex Jones and an anti-Semitic movie.

On social media, the news was largely welcomed by Nets fans and media, while national media and fans of other teams were quick with jokes about Nash escaping the Nets' dysfunction.

