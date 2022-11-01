ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains

DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
zycrypto.com

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao Says Binance Is Interested In Buying Banks

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is considering adding banks to its shopping spree, according to an interview the company’s chief Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao recently did with Bloomberg. Such potential deals could help bridge the gap between the burgeoning crypto sector and legacy finance.
zycrypto.com

How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform

DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
zycrypto.com

Indian Tax Authority Seeks Information About Crypto Trade Value Chain from Digital Exchanges For GST Administration

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought detailed information about the cryptocurrency trade value chain so that different activities can be classified accurately and taxed accordingly. The tax department has asked crypto exchanges to provide briefs on how tokens, their valuation, and divisibility work. The information has to be delivered within this month itself.
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol: Acing The Presale! Leaving Chronoly.io Behind!

Blockchain technology has revolutionized the world as we know it. Blockchain technology’s introduction was the same as when humans first discovered fire or invented the wheel. Complete paradigm shifts are seen every day, like routine work. That’s the blockchain’s impact on the world, not just finance. New day, a...
zycrypto.com

Family Offices and HNWIs Investing More In Digital Asset Service Providers – Survey

An October 2022 survey report co-authored by KPMG China and Aspen Digital has revealed that the majority of Family Offices (FOs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore are investing in digital asset service providers mainly through direct equity, followed by private investment in public tokens.
zycrypto.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chain (XCN) & Klatyn (KLAY) – Determined to Soar Further

Although cryptos originally aimed to create a new type of currency, many patrons now choose to use them as investments in blockchain technology or other assets. By providing more solidity, platforms like Snowfall (SNW), Chain (XCN), and Klatyn (KLAY) exist to assist in maximizing this potential. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According...
zycrypto.com

Launch of the SolsWipe Debit Card; Protocol Set for Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships

By releasing a cryptocurrency debit card, SolSwipe has taken a major step toward its ultimate goal of increasing the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. Phantom is a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens; this debit card is the first to support Web3 reloading with Phantom (NFTs). In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy