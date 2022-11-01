ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apply for NYS $25 million Digital Game Development Tax Credit

Program designed to increase digital game investment, bolster New York's existing digital game development industry. √ New York to lead first-in-the-nation statewide pavilion at 2023 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced initial applications are now open for the first New York State Digital Game Development Tax...
NYS Department of Agriculture accepting applications for nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families

Program aims to provide boost to farmers, increase access to local foods, further enhance resilience of New York’s food system. √ Funding provided through USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement program. √ Applications due Jan. 18, 2023; additional information available at agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities. New York State Agriculture Commissioner...
$700,000 available to support new farmers markets

Funding helps farmers’ markets move to online sales, invest in infrastructure. √ Builds upon state’s work to increase resiliency of food supply chain. New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced $700,000 is available to New York’s farmers markets through the Farmers’ Market Resiliency Grant Program.
Hochul: Nearly $300 million in state grants for local water infrastructure improvements

$175 million awarded to environmental justice communities; funding awarded state in all 10 economic development regions. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $300 million is being awarded to communities through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant programs to fund critical water infrastructure projects across New York.
Fall back into safety: Change your clocks, check your batteries

FASNY reminds people to inspect their smoke alarms, as New York becomes state with third-most home fire fatalities in the nation. Submitted by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. As we prepare to set our clocks back on Nov. 6 for the end of daylight saving time,...
Town of Niagara sets budget for next fiscal year

Town of Niagara board members approved 2023 operating budgets Wednesday, establishing spending and revenue projections for the next year. The town also adopted a pair of tax rates to help satisfy paying for those spending plans. In total, the town adopted a roughly $10.3 million collection of six different budgets...
NIAGARA, NY

