Mississippi State

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Mississippi Athlete of the Week (Oct. 24-31)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
 4 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 24-30 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 7. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

Nate Blount, Brandon

Rushed for 271 yards on 31 carries and scored all five touchdowns for the Bulldogs in a 36-28 win over Northwest Rankin.

Braxton Brown, Pisgah

Rushed for 144 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns and intercepted one pass on defense in a 26-20 win over St. Andrew’s.

Javieon Butler, Scott Central

Caught three passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns and picked off one pass on defense in a 42-21, region-clinching win over Velma Jackson.

Davin Chung, Mendenhall

Received credit for 25 tackles, including three for a loss, and one forced fumble in a 27-7 win over Northeast Jones.

Charleston French, Amory

Rushed for 211 yards on 19 carries with five touchdowns in a 51-0 win over Nettleton.

Xavier Gayten, Brookhaven

Rushed for 375 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns in a 48-34 win over Natchez.

Hallas Lawson, Hernando

Received credit for 17 tackles, including two for a loss and forced one fumble in a 28-21 win over Center Hill.

Elijah Ruffin, Neshoba Central

Recorded seven tackles and two interceptions on defense and ran for two touchdowns on offense in a 21-13 win over Callaway.

Marcus Washington, D’Iberville

Rushed for 168 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, caught one scoring pass, recorded 10 tackles and blocked a field goal in a 42-33 win over Harrison Central.

Will Wells, Starkville

Received credit for five tackles and picked off two passes, including one pick-six, in a 46-14 win over Germantown.

