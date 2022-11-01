ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls police investigating Monday night shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say the are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. At approximately 6:40 p.m., police say they responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street where they say a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot. The victim was transported to ECMC and treated for […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
BUFFALO, NY

