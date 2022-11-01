ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO