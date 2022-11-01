Read full article on original website
Video: Attempted robbery in Allentown raises new concerns for business owners
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are deep concerns in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood about crime in that area. The latest incident that’s now under investigation by police — an attempted robbery at a local convenience store and deli. The attempted robbery happened early Friday morning and was caught on surveillance video. Buffalo Police are now investigating […]
Buffalo police investigating stabbing on Cambridge Avenue
The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was a domestic incident in which a boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend.
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
Cheektowaga man with stolen gun, wearing body armor arrested in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man in possession of a stolen gun and wearing body armor was arrested at gunpoint Friday morning in Orchard Park. Sean Mueller, 28, was arrested after Orchard Park Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the scene of a previous shooting last month. He was spotted outside a residence on the 5900 block of Webster Road.
Man found in possession of stolen gun and body armor after arrest by OP police
Officers responded to Webster Road for the report of a man with a gun wearing body armor. Police took him into custody at gunpoint.
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
Buffalo man sentenced after intoxicated driving kills one
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison after causing a fatal car crash.
Buffalo woman pleads guilty to gun charge, grandmother’s death under investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty on two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jamien L. Harris was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. On Nov. 21, 2021, Buffalo police responded to a residence on Highgate Avenue after receiving a call of reported domestic […]
Niagara Falls police investigating Monday night shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say the are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. At approximately 6:40 p.m., police say they responded to the area of Vanderbilt Avenue and DeVeaux Street where they say a 23-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot. The victim was transported to ECMC and treated for […]
Federal jury convicts Buffalo man for role in triple homicide in front of child
51-year-old Deandre Wilson was charged in front of a grand jury on Thursday for triple homicide and numerous other crimes, which was part of a drug robbery in 2019.
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday. An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined […]
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
Men charged with trying to smuggle $20 into Genesee County Jail
They're scheduled to be back in court next week.
Major drug trafficking ring busted in Erie and Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with the takedown of a drug trafficking ring in Western New York. A 129-count indictment was unsealed in Erie County Court on Wednesday. Investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office say the 14 people charged allegedly trafficked...
Missing vulnerable teen found safe
According to Cheektowaga Police, 17-year-old Kalueb Letts was found and reunited with his family Thursday.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northland Avenue overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to 900 block of Northland Avenue on reports of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found that a 27-year-old man had...
Judge dismisses charge against Buffalo man accused of making terroristic threats
The district attorney's office confirmed to 7 News the judge dismissed the charge and said it is looking into filing a different charge.
Teen among two arrested in Buffalo search warrant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested during a search warrant on Tuesday, according to police. The warrant was conducted on the first block of Burgard Avenue. During the search, police say they found multiple loaded handguns, a shotgun, over $4,400 in cash and over 20 grams of crack cocaine. The […]
