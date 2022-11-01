Read full article on original website
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth chart,...
Central ground game carries Mustangs past Great Bend
After winning a gritty, defensive duel with Andover to advance to the round of 16, Salina Central’s offense was back on full display this week, as the Mustangs delivered the knockout blow to Great Bend in a 40-35 shootout victory. Throughout the season, Central has chipped away at one...
No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms
MANHATTAN — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
Multiple-time Olympic trials qualifier Joe Moore headlines Salina Crossroads event
More than 800 runners from 30 states have signed up to run the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relays and 4.01K Family Fun Run on Saturday in downtown Salina and race organizers anticipate those number will increase. “We are excited to announce that multiple time Olympic Trials Qualifier and...
