Salina, KS

Central ground game carries Mustangs past Great Bend

After winning a gritty, defensive duel with Andover to advance to the round of 16, Salina Central’s offense was back on full display this week, as the Mustangs delivered the knockout blow to Great Bend in a 40-35 shootout victory. Throughout the season, Central has chipped away at one...
SALINA, KS
No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms

MANHATTAN — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
AUSTIN, TX
Salina, KS
