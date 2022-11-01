ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

David DiSano
4d ago

But he has nothing to hide right????He completely did something illegal at the the tax payer expense. Over 1 million of YOUR money that could have been better spent processing and get these people sponsored jobs. These are human being!!! Just like the 12 million who passed through Ellis Island. YOUR ANCESTORS!!! Instead of being part of the solution he became more of the problem at your expense. "Bring ne your tired, your poor your huddle masses yearning to breathe free". Means so liitle to some now that they are here. You people should be ashamed of yourselves. This is what this country was founded on.

Princess Consuela Banan-Hammock
4d ago

he shouldn't even be allowed to appeal this. what is going on with this politicians making a mockery of our justice system and making US pay for it

10NEWS

Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement arrested a woman accused of voting twice in several elections. Cheryl Ann Leslie, a 55-year-old from Loxahatchee, is charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, online jail records show. The charges are third-degree felonies. The Florida Department...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors

The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bean expected to cruise to win in CD 4

Bean pulled 68.1% of the vote in the GOP Primary. The maps drawn up for Gov. Ron DeSantis created safe Republican districts across the state, and the new Florida’s 4th Congressional District is one of them. Fernandina Beach state Sen. Aaron Bean is all but assured to be the...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida health department challenged on pot licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Heeding a legal blueprint laid out by an appellate judge, a Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a lawsuit accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Leon County...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Ready for Ron’ Florida campaign group sues in petition dispute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A political committee trying to draft Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024 has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission in a dispute about a petition with more than 80,000 signatures. The Miami-based “Ready for Ron” committee alleges that a commission advisory...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
FLORIDA STATE

