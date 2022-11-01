ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyes on Mining Benefits, as Datamall Chain, Signs Multiple Agreements With Leading Blockchains

DMC (Datamall Chain) Foundation, a decentralized storage ecosystem, has forged new partnerships with five leading blockchain companies. The move is expected to accelerate the shift to web 3.0, affirm the value of decentralized storage, and enhance the value of miners. An Overview of the Involved Institutions. All five strategic partners...
Digital Asset Utility Platform Kinesis Money Debuts Virtual Crypto Card

The Kinesis Virtual Card was released by the digital asset utility platform Kinesis Money. It allows users to instantly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into local fiat currency and purchase online or in-store. To more than a billion people across 61 countries in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and...
Family Offices and HNWIs Investing More In Digital Asset Service Providers – Survey

An October 2022 survey report co-authored by KPMG China and Aspen Digital has revealed that the majority of Family Offices (FOs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in Hong Kong and Singapore are investing in digital asset service providers mainly through direct equity, followed by private investment in public tokens.
Indian Tax Authority Seeks Information About Crypto Trade Value Chain from Digital Exchanges For GST Administration

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has sought detailed information about the cryptocurrency trade value chain so that different activities can be classified accurately and taxed accordingly. The tax department has asked crypto exchanges to provide briefs on how tokens, their valuation, and divisibility work. The information has to be delivered within this month itself.
KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) Listed On Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC

On November 1 at 12:00 (UTC), MEXC Global will list KENKA METAVERSE, allowing users to trade the platform’s native token, KENKA, against the US dollar. Based on the popular mobile game KENKADO (which has over 3 million downloads), KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain adaptation of the original game with new characters and a different world. To acquire “brothers,” the game’s term for gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more, players must train their characters and win battles.
RBI Launches Much-Anticipated Digital Rupee Pilot For Wholesale Segment

India’s much anticipated Digital Rupee has been launched for the wholesale segment on a pilot basis. The use case for Digital Rupee in wholesale will be the settlement of transactions in government securities in the secondary market, the RBI said in a statement. “The use case for this pilot...
Oryen Network Hold-To-Earn Culture Attracts Polygon And Solana Adherents

DeFi and crypto assets have allowed market participants to become global entrepreneurs and access yield-generating strategies typically only available to hyper-capitalized players in TradFi. Staking remains one of the best passive income plays because it only involves a single asset and possesses no risk of impermanent loss. Oryen Network introduces...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Chain (XCN) & Klatyn (KLAY) – Determined to Soar Further

Although cryptos originally aimed to create a new type of currency, many patrons now choose to use them as investments in blockchain technology or other assets. By providing more solidity, platforms like Snowfall (SNW), Chain (XCN), and Klatyn (KLAY) exist to assist in maximizing this potential. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According...
Eco-Friendly Token Mushe (XMU) Grows from Strength to Strength

The Mushe token is an environmentally friendly cryptocurrency that aims to facilitate user engagement with the Web3 economy. With a current price of $0.0136, XMU has seen impressive gains from its pre-sale price of $0.005 just a few months ago. But is this a surprise? Let’s take a closer look at what might be driving XMU’s success.
High Hopes for Oryen After A 100% Price Surge

Today’s crypto market is flooded with projects, and most new protocols are struggling to take off. One token, however, is making headlines after a remarkable performance barely into its first presale round. Oryen (ORY) token price has risen by 100%, only comparable to BNB and Solana’s earliest days.
Snowfall Protocol: Acing The Presale! Leaving Chronoly.io Behind!

Blockchain technology has revolutionized the world as we know it. Blockchain technology’s introduction was the same as when humans first discovered fire or invented the wheel. Complete paradigm shifts are seen every day, like routine work. That’s the blockchain’s impact on the world, not just finance. New day, a...
LBank Labs Welcomes New Member Czhang To Its Investment Committee Team

LBank Labs, a crypto investment group, has just added Czhang to their investment committee. In light of LBank Labs’ track record of investment success, the company is eager to bring on new talent and expand its team. Czhang has worked in the investment sectors of technological innovation since 2017....

