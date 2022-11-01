MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--The wind was relentless on Saturday. We had reported gusts approaching 60 mph widespread. Obviously, there were numerous reports of trees down due to the high winds. Of course, Friday's rains only led to a soggier ground, helping to topple some of the trees. Wind gusts will slowly decrease into tonight. It'll still be brisk on Sunday but much better. Look for winds then from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Also remember the High Wind Warning remains in place until 9 pm Saturday for most of the area. It's an advisory west of the lake.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO