Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/5)...Veterans Day parades top the list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Veterans Day is officially on Friday, November 11th. But Milwaukee and Waukesha observe the holiday today with their annual parades.
CBS 58
Zumba Fitness Party returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the recent warm snap may not last long, temperatures in the 70s are a poignant reminder that there is still fun to be had by visiting the zoo. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is taking it one step further by allowing folks to get a fun workout while spending a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
CBS 58
'A dog district': Project leaders share plans for Downtown Dog Park, adjacent brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County is down one play spot for pups after the closure of Runway Dog Park earlier this week, but the city could gain a new dog park by next year. A project is planned for the Third Ward, giving downtown dogs a new place to...
CBS 58
Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
CBS 58
Wind machine still going strong into Saturday night; better weather ahead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--The wind was relentless on Saturday. We had reported gusts approaching 60 mph widespread. Obviously, there were numerous reports of trees down due to the high winds. Of course, Friday's rains only led to a soggier ground, helping to topple some of the trees. Wind gusts will slowly decrease into tonight. It'll still be brisk on Sunday but much better. Look for winds then from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Also remember the High Wind Warning remains in place until 9 pm Saturday for most of the area. It's an advisory west of the lake.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Feel Good Friday: How to enjoy the first weekend in November
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- November has arrived, and while Halloween may be in the rear-view mirror, there are plenty of fun events to take a look at this weekend. Joe Krauss with B93.3 joined CBS 58 on Friday, Nov. 4 to take a peek. Check out more from Joe at...
CBS 58
'An answer to our prayers': Milwaukee nonprofit Upstart Kitchen receives $50K grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thanks to a new grant partnership between organizations in Wisconsin and New Jersey, a Milwaukee nonprofit will be able to continue helping local entrepreneurs interested in food businesses explore their dreams. On Thursday, members with Upstart Kitchen gathered with representatives of Cross River, a NJ-based financial...
CBS 58
Humboldt Park neighbors rally for change after reckless driving incidents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A call for help tonight, days after two separate reckless driving incidents injured pedestrians at Humboldt Park in Bay View. Now, neighbors are demanding change. Many attended a Humboldt Park Friends community meeting. One neighbor, who says he has a front-row view of the park, told...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
CBS 58
Volunteers prep for annual Spaghetti with the Sisters fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 67th annual Spaghetti with the Sisters is back at St. Joan Antida High School, with volunteers expected to make 6,000 of their famous meatballs. The proceeds from the event are going to help financially support students of the all-girls Catholic school. "One-hundred percent of what...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
CBS 58
Midday Update: Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible through 1 pm
Update as of 12:55 pm Saturday, November 5th... The severe weather threat has shifted north of the metro. There' s a warning in place until 1:15 pm north of Milwaukee. 60 mph winds still possible. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Update as of midday Saturday, November 5th... Here's the latest storm track, showing you...
CBS 58
Charles Allis Museum showcases new exhibit to document history of racism
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A unique opportunity is underway at an east side museum. An exhibit is using pictures to document the history of racism, and the way it has planted itself in modern-day America. We're inside the Charles Allis Museum. Every room has a rich history to it, and...
CBS 58
Xtreme Raptor Day to highlight birds of prey, educate public
BAYSIDE, Wis. (CBS58) -- You can get up close and personal with birds of prey during Extreme Raptor Day at the Schlitz Audobon Nature Center this Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual festival celebrates the hunters of the sky and will be held outdoors on the nature center trails, rain or shine.
CBS 58
Court presiding over Darrell Brooks trial clarifies what will happen to hundreds of messages, gifts received
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The court presiding over the Darrell Brooks trial clarified how it's handling the vast number of messages and gifts received during and after the trial in a memo filed on Friday, Nov. 4. The Waukesha County Courthouse received hundreds of letters, cards, emails and gifts,...
CBS 58
Record-tying highs Thursday with strong wind returning
Going back to the end of October we've gone through a really nice stretch of weather. The start of November has already seen two straight days in the 70s. Highs in the 70s are actually hard to come by in November. Milwaukee only averages one day in the 70s each November and the record is seven set in 2020. We likely see at least three if not four just to begin November this year!
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day. Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss voter fraud charges in Milwaukee, tight races for Governor & U.S. Senate, and the possibility of Wisconsin Republicans gaining supermajorities in the Legislature. Capitol Connection is...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged after stabbing victim with key at Oak Creek movie theater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is now charged in a stabbing at Oak Creek's Marcus South Shore Cinema Nov. 1. Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin, 22, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. Police responded to the theater around 10:15 p.m. for reports of a large fight...
CBS 58
Labradoodle puppy trains to become Concordia University's newest certified comfort dog
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Concordia University Wisconsin is expanding one of its on-campus comfort programs with the help of a new employee. Grace, a five-month-old labradoodle, is training to be the university's newest certified comfort dog. Concordia's comfort dogs work hand-in-hand with students enrolled in the Compassion Care Certificate...
Comments / 0