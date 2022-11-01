ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Zumba Fitness Party returning to the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the recent warm snap may not last long, temperatures in the 70s are a poignant reminder that there is still fun to be had by visiting the zoo. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is taking it one step further by allowing folks to get a fun workout while spending a day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Seasonal root beer on tap at Milwaukee's Sprecher Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local favorite root beer is welcoming in a seasonal favorite, just in time for November. Sprecher craft soda fans can enjoy Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, now on tap. Sharad Chada, CEO of Sprecher Brewery joined us on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss the flavor. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wind machine still going strong into Saturday night; better weather ahead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--The wind was relentless on Saturday. We had reported gusts approaching 60 mph widespread. Obviously, there were numerous reports of trees down due to the high winds. Of course, Friday's rains only led to a soggier ground, helping to topple some of the trees. Wind gusts will slowly decrease into tonight. It'll still be brisk on Sunday but much better. Look for winds then from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Also remember the High Wind Warning remains in place until 9 pm Saturday for most of the area. It's an advisory west of the lake.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns is headed to Union Grove

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Hometowns tour continues next week, though the tour will look a bit different. While the tour pauses on Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to comprehensive Election Day coverage, we will be back on the road on Thursday, Nov. 10 to visit Union Grove in Racine County!
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Volunteers prep for annual Spaghetti with the Sisters fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 67th annual Spaghetti with the Sisters is back at St. Joan Antida High School, with volunteers expected to make 6,000 of their famous meatballs. The proceeds from the event are going to help financially support students of the all-girls Catholic school. "One-hundred percent of what...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Drama 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Drama the puppy!. She is a five-month-old white and tan dog that is looking for her forever home. She is currently being housed in the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman from WHS joined us...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Midday Update: Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible through 1 pm

Update as of 12:55 pm Saturday, November 5th... The severe weather threat has shifted north of the metro. There' s a warning in place until 1:15 pm north of Milwaukee. 60 mph winds still possible. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Update as of midday Saturday, November 5th... Here's the latest storm track, showing you...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Xtreme Raptor Day to highlight birds of prey, educate public

BAYSIDE, Wis. (CBS58) -- You can get up close and personal with birds of prey during Extreme Raptor Day at the Schlitz Audobon Nature Center this Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual festival celebrates the hunters of the sky and will be held outdoors on the nature center trails, rain or shine.
BAYSIDE, WI
CBS 58

Record-tying highs Thursday with strong wind returning

Going back to the end of October we've gone through a really nice stretch of weather. The start of November has already seen two straight days in the 70s. Highs in the 70s are actually hard to come by in November. Milwaukee only averages one day in the 70s each November and the record is seven set in 2020. We likely see at least three if not four just to begin November this year!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection: Countdown to Election Day. Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss voter fraud charges in Milwaukee, tight races for Governor & U.S. Senate, and the possibility of Wisconsin Republicans gaining supermajorities in the Legislature. Capitol Connection is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy