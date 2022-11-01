Read full article on original website
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
LGBT: 'There've always been gay people in the countryside'
A one-day festival at the Ulster Folk Museum highlighting untold stories and experiences from rural LGBTQ+ communities. The Bona Palooza festival, which started on Saturday, features historians, artists and storytellers with an insight into the countryside's relationship with gender and sexual minorities over the years. Bona Palooza translates as "good...
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
Police call handler Joshua Tilt admits sharing photo of teenager's body
A police call handler has admitted sharing a picture of a teenager's body after he had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, 31, who worked for British Transport Police (BTP), is thought to have shared the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on WhatsApp. Tilt, of Barley Green,...
Laura Nuttall: Mum says things feel bleak after removed tumour returns
The mother of a woman who has lived for four years with a terminal brain cancer diagnosis has said "things feel pretty bleak" after her daughter's tumour grew back within days of being removed. Laura Nuttall, from Barrowford in Lancashire, was given 12 months to live in 2018 and recently...
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
Adam Ellison: Mum begs son's knife killer to hand himself in
The mother of a man who was murdered on a night out has urged his killer to "come forward and face punishment" after five years with no answers. Trainee supermarket manager Adam Ellison, 29, was stabbed in the neck following a row with the riders of a motorbike in Prescot, Merseyside.
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
Former SNP councillor groomed and abused six boys
A former SNP councillor has been told he faces a jail sentence after being convicted of grooming and abusing six teenage boys. Mark Kerr attempted to rape one boy at his home in North Lanarkshire and assaulted another boy at a food bank. During a two-week trial, the 40-year-old claimed...
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
Lucy Letby: Baby had unusual rash before death, nurse trial told
A senior nurse has told how a baby girl came out in an "unusual" deep red and brown rash just hours before her death, a murder trial has heard. Nurse Lucy Letby allegedly killed the baby, referred to as Child D, by injecting air into her bloodstream at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
Guildford man banned from football grounds for Nazi salute
A man who made a Nazi salute at a football match has been banned from football grounds for three years. Alan Strank, 42, of Guildford, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The Met Police said Strank made the...
