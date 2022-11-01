Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/

