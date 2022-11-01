ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

6-Man playoffs: Broadview-Lavina pulls away from Roy-Winifred, moves into semifinals

WINIFRED — Broadview-Lavina took another step toward its state championship goal on Friday with a 47-29 6-Man quarterfinal victory at Roy-Winifred. But the game was a back-and-forth affair early. After an interception by Bodie Donsbach on a tipped pass, Gunnar Knox ran for a 24-yard touchdown to give Roy-Winifred the early lead at 6-0. Broadview-Lavina workhorse Hank Tuszynski then helped propel the Pirates into an 8-6 lead on a 6-yard TD run.
The Best Horseback Riding in Billings, Montana

Surrounded by lush landscapes, roaring rivers, and breathtaking mountains, Billings is one of the premier spots in Montana for partaking in numerous outdoor adventures. From rafting the nearby Yellowstone River to hiking through the beautiful natural environments of Yellowstone County, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had when visiting the city.
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld

Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
It’s time for Downtown Billings’ First Friday!

Looking for something to do after work with the family tonight? Come to downtown Billings! The Downtown Billings Alliance created First Fridays to showcase everything downtown Billings offers on the first Friday of every month. It’s a great way to explore local shops and artists in downtown Billings. Here is a list of what is happening for this First Friday:
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings

One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue

BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
Shooting on 2nd Ave. in Billings sends man to hospital

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public, and an...
