Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: RBs Clay Oven, Kade Boyd help Billings Central survive Dillon
BILLINGS — Billings Central's running game, led by backs Clay Oven and Kade Boyd, was the difference in the Rams' 24-21 victory over Dillon in the Class A playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Boyd ran for 178 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Boyd...
montanasports.com
Shepherd football riding dominant running game into Class B quarterfinals
Across all levels of football, good teams tend to take on the identity of their coaching staff. The Shepherd Mustangs epitomize that, as they’ve embraced a ground-and-pound attack on offense. “When we were in summer camp, it got pretty violent out here. That's what you want to see. You...
montanasports.com
6-Man playoffs: Broadview-Lavina pulls away from Roy-Winifred, moves into semifinals
WINIFRED — Broadview-Lavina took another step toward its state championship goal on Friday with a 47-29 6-Man quarterfinal victory at Roy-Winifred. But the game was a back-and-forth affair early. After an interception by Bodie Donsbach on a tipped pass, Gunnar Knox ran for a 24-yard touchdown to give Roy-Winifred the early lead at 6-0. Broadview-Lavina workhorse Hank Tuszynski then helped propel the Pirates into an 8-6 lead on a 6-yard TD run.
montanasports.com
Eastern AA volleyball: Billings West claims title with four-set win over Billings Senior
GREAT FALLS — The Billings West volleyball team claimed an Eastern AA divisional title on Saturday, topping crosstown rival Billings Senior in four sets (19-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19). West fell in the first set, before locking in and winning the next three. Sydney Pierce led the way with a...
discoveringmontana.com
The Best Horseback Riding in Billings, Montana
Surrounded by lush landscapes, roaring rivers, and breathtaking mountains, Billings is one of the premier spots in Montana for partaking in numerous outdoor adventures. From rafting the nearby Yellowstone River to hiking through the beautiful natural environments of Yellowstone County, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had when visiting the city.
Carbon County News
Patrick “Pat” Sommerfeld
Patrick Alan Sommerfeld, 58, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.Pat was born on Feb. 18, 1964, in Glendive, Montan,a to Robert and Marguerite (Bruski) Sommerfeld, he was number five of eight children. The family re-located to Red Lodge, Montana, in 1970 and then to Bridger, Montana, in 1978. He graduated from Bridger High School in 1982. Following graduation, Pat spent his days working side by side with his father in the family business, at NAPA Auto Parts in Bridger.Pat’s super-power was his ability to connect with and entertain all children, especially his nieces and nephews. He had a tremendous love of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, fishing and especially gardening. He was very proud of growing unique things. Pat was also a gifted woodworker and had a particular knack for making something beautiful out of what others would consider “junk.”Pat is survived by his mother, Marguerite; his siblings and their families, Joan (Doug) Judkins; Anthony (Kathy) and their children Christine, Stephen and Kimberly; Marvin (Lori) and their children Josh, Jennifer and Jillian; Eileen (Paul) Hendershot and their daughter Nicole; Fran (Gail) and their children Matt and Emily; Dennis (Lynn) and their children Jeffrey, Justin and Brittany; and Susan (Casey) Dollinger and their children Sydney and Braxton and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his aunts Mickey Sommerfeld, Jan O’Donnell, Marijean Nunberg, Karlice Valencia, Pauline White and Janice Smith. Meeting Pat in Heaven are his father, Robert; nephew, Jonathan Sommerfeld; paternal grandparents, George and Bernice Sommerfeld; maternal grandparents, Casimer and Helen Bruski; aunts and uncles, Lois and Leighton Herigstad, Donna Sommerfeld, Pat O’Donnell, Warren Sommerfeld, Allie Nunberg, Leonard and Maisie Bruski, Lawrence and Pat Bruski, Alfred White and Bud Smith.Funeral Masswas held Oct. 28th, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Billings, Montana. Burial of ashes will take place at St. Philip Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Patrick’s name to St. Vincent De Paul, 3005 1st Ave S, Billings, MT 59101. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available for 90 days at: https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/
yourbigsky.com
It’s time for Downtown Billings’ First Friday!
Looking for something to do after work with the family tonight? Come to downtown Billings! The Downtown Billings Alliance created First Fridays to showcase everything downtown Billings offers on the first Friday of every month. It’s a great way to explore local shops and artists in downtown Billings. Here is a list of what is happening for this First Friday:
High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings
We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week). I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray...
Malcom the Aussie Shepherd Needs a Home in Billings
Fluffy, energetic and smart as a whip... Malcom visited TSM Tower today to steal the hearts of our staff. 5 years young, great with older kids, and ready for the next family to adore. Last week's Wet Nose Wednesday Pup, Hazel. Hazel is still available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley...
New businesses coming to Billings; five replacing old Big Bear store
It's an exciting time for Billings shoppers, as several nationally known franchises are making their way to the Magic City.
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
yourbigsky.com
Food fantasy; Food Truck lunch in downtown Billings
One of Billings’ strong economic strengths is fantastic local food! One of the latest food crazes is Food Truck Fare and it doesn’t disappoint!. If you’ve been craving just about anything, you’ll find a food truck that can satisfy your craving today, Friday, November 4th in downtown Billings.
On Nov. 4, 2017, gunshots rang out at the old Big Bear Sports Center
For the last couple of days at the Billings Police barn, about 35 received training with first responder mental heath.
KULR8
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
Motorcylist killed on Billings West End
Billings police said on social media that the westbound lanes of Broadwater are closed from 19th Street West to 21st Street West.
KULR8
Shooting on 2nd Ave. in Billings sends man to hospital
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting in the 3000 block of 2nd Avenue North Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter no one has been arrested at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public, and an...
DEA Agent Talks About Drug Incident at Billings West High School
Was it a drug overdose incident? Was fentanyl involved? Those are questions we have been fielding. What we do know is that two Billings West High School students in Montana were hospitalized after ingesting drugs. Josh Rath shared the news Wednesday that the Billings Police Department confirmed that two students...
Changes are on the way; here are the details
Winds will be sticking around through tomorrow afternoon with the strongest winds west and south of Billings in the foothills.
Billings police investigate possible threat at West High School
The Billings Police Department and school district officials on Thursday investigated a possible threat against West High School.
Comments / 0