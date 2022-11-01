Read full article on original website
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Capacity crowd celebrates launch of 2023 edition of PTK
A sold-out crowd celebrated the launch of the 2023 edition of People & Projects to Know (PTK) in Commercial Real Estate. The presenting sponsor and host was Irgens. The dessert sponsor was Bell Bank. The promotional sponsor was Rosendin. The PTK launch party was held at 999 Playa del Norte in Tempe and guests got to tour the one-of-a-kind, 6-story, Class A office building just off the high-traffic Loop 202.
azbigmedia.com
Prasada North will bring new retail options to Surprise
SimonCRE, a national commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, has released that it has begun development on Prasada North, a new retail development that will amplify the expansive retail options provided by Village at Prasada. Located north of Waddell Road, this large development represents the developer’s ongoing investment in the West Valley. With many projects throughout the country being delayed due to shifting economic conditions, Prasada North is a commitment to supporting the continued growth of Surprise.
azbigmedia.com
Sprouts partners with DoorDash in Metro Phoenix
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, is now available on the DoorDash marketplace in the Phoenix-metro area, for on-demand grocery delivery. Customers will be able to order thousands of fresh, natural, and organic products from Sprouts by simply visiting the DoorDash mobile app or website, where they can choose to have their groceries delivered on-demand or schedule a delivery for later in the day or week.
azbigmedia.com
7.6 acres in Queen Creek sell for $4.725 million
The sale of 7.6 acres in Queen Creek and the sale of an industrial building in Chandler highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. The two Southeast Valley sales totaled $5.65 million. Sale Transactions:. Michael Myrick, CCIM, MRED, negotiated the sale of 7.6 acres for $4.725 million, representing both...
azbigmedia.com
Wespac completes Provision in trendy Uptown Phoenix
Wespac Construction Inc. recently completed the second location of Provision, a unique specialty coffee roaster, cocktail bar, and eatery. Located within the Link office buildings in Uptown Phoenix’s 7th street corridor, the concept of Provision is built on, “a passion and belief in connecting community — and people — through high-quality coffee, food, and drinks. Provision’s second valley location is outfitted with a 700-square-foot kitchen, providing Provision with extended menu options and larger dishes for their growing clientele.
azbex.com
What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?
Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks among the 15 hottest tech hubs in N. America
Phoenix held its own among top tech markets in North during this year’s first half, sustained by the Valley’s growth in both tech employment and office lease rates, according to CBRE’s annual Tech-30 report. Phoenix’s 8.4 percent growth in tech jobs in 2020 and 2021 helped the...
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to the Canal Convergence Art Festival in Scottsdale This November
Canal Convergence, the annual festival presented by Scottsdale Public Art, marks its 10th anniversary in 2022. The 10-day festival, which this year is called Celebrating 10 Years of Water + Art + Light, brings together more than a dozen works of art from around the world, plus tours, workshops, live performances and more.
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale-based Crow Vote prevails in contest marketing lawsuit
As part of marketing efforts, some businesses run contests where they give prizes to the winners. Most of these contests amount to sweepstakes, although there are different forms of contest marketing. All must avoid falling within the broad definition of gambling so as not to be illegal. A recent California...
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
maricopa.gov
Northern Parkway Improvements Reduce Travel Time in NW Valley
A booming Northwest Valley now has improved connections to help with traffic flow. Once a road with one lane in each direction, Northern Parkway now has two lanes of free-flow traffic in each direction plus frontage roads. These traffic improvements cutting drive time for commuters in the Northwest Valley are...
kjzz.org
Here’s where and why Phoenix will add overnight patrols at city parks
On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a pilot program to add overnight security to 11 city parks, along with Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain. Supporters say unarmed security is needed to enforce park rules and call police on illegal activities like drug use if people don’t leave. Councilmembers Jim Waring and Yassamin Ansari shared different opinions.
Phoenix New Times
These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
