Dallas man charged with murder in death of his 72-year-old father
Charges against a Dallas man have been upgraded to murder in the death of his 72-year-old father. Muhammad Ebrahim was initially charged with causing injury to an elderly person when his father was admitted to Texas Heath Presbyterian
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
KCBD
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 at about 4:30 p.m. near Michelle Court in Parker County, according to Fort Worth police. While attempting to apprehend the suspect, 30-year-old Raymundo Duran, he fled in a vehicle. Duran had a felony warrant out for his arrest, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Duran refused to stop and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle, leaving his vehicle disabled. Police say at that point, Duran raised a firearm in a threatening manner. A Fort Worth police officer then fired his weapon, striking Duran. Duran was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Police say woman died by suicide during Dallas SWAT stand-off
A woman is dead and a man is in a Dallas hospital following a SWAT standoff Wednesday. Police were called about gunshots at a Motel 6 on Market Center Boulevard. They were told a woman had shot a man inside one of the rooms.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Police Video Shows Dallas Officers Fatally Shooting Man Armed With Gun
Wednesday afternoon Dallas Police released videos from the body-worn cameras of two officers who shot back at a man who they say charged at them with a gun and opened fire. The 12-minute video of Sunday's incident on Metropolitan Avenue, near Fair Park, is made up of three angles. It starts off with a street surveillance camera view, followed by a back-to-back video from both of the officer's body cameras. The edited video that was presented is partially blurred, only the suspect is in clear view.
police1.com
Bystanders sue for emotional injury after witnessing police shooting
The appellate court held the law was sufficiently clear and that the officer "should have known he could not use deadly force on an unarmed man in a parked car.”. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!
Woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting man inside motel room, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A woman is dead following a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a man has been critically injured in a shooting at a Dallas motel, officials announced Friday. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating the incident as an “in-custody death” after responding to the scene Wednesday, Nov. 2.
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
After 26 years, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says goodbye to elected office
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Now in his final weeks on the job, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he won't run for a fifth term. Before his current role spanning 26 years, Whitely was on the Tarrant County ComMissioners Court. His time in office, according to a news release, was characterized by collaboration on a wide range of issues including transportation, efficient government, sustainable communities, higher education, youth and children's issues, support for veterans and military families, and emergency management. On Nov. 4 he gave his final State of the County Address—highlighting the progress during his tenure—and some concerns. A Republican, Whitley said he's...
Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl
SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
Dallas police released body camera video of a deadly shootout with 61-year-old Donathy Doddy. Police say he opened fire on officers as they approached.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested in Fatal Mesquite Apartment Fire, Police Say
Mesquite police say they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly apartment fire that occurred at the Tradewind Apartments in late Sept. They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Christopher Dunn from Arkansas. On the morning of Sept. 30, about 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire Rescue,...
Inmate escapes from Seagoville federal prison
The manhunt is on in Dallas County where a prisoner escaped from the federal lock-up in Seagoville Monday. There’s no word on how he did it but inmate Salvador Gallegos slipped away from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville
