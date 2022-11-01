Read full article on original website
ASU works to address nursing shortage through innovation, accessibility
Downtown Phoenix campus ASU at Lake Havasu West campus. Enrollment has increased 7% since 2020 at Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. The fear has been building in the nursing industry for years. There would be a nursing shortage. A “silver tsunamiThe "silver tsunami" metaphor refers to the demographic phenomenon of baby boomer retirements.,” it was called.
ASU Theatre's 2022–23 season brings audiences innovative experiences, expanded perspectives
Have you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall during athletic training? Travel behind the scenes of a baseball stadium? Or maybe wondered what exists after this life? This year’s theater season at Arizona State University allows you to experience all that and more with three plays representing modern-day life and culture as depicted by contemporary playwrights.
ASU families ready to celebrate the Sun Devil experience during a festive Family Weekend
Event features broad range of activities on all campuses Nov. 4–6 In a few days, a festival of sorts will be rolled out across four ASU campuses, promising everything from a Southwestern-style block party barbecue to exciting athletic events to dozens of family-friendly activities. And the VIP guests expected...
New ASU Leadership Institute alumni hail from range of industries
9-month program helps participants develop and understand critical leadership skills. The Arizona State University Alumni Association is proud to introduce the 26 Sun Devil alumni participating in the ASU Leadership Institute. Class 5 participants are a diverse group of alumni with a range of graduation dates, from 1983 to 2019,...
Survey of Earned Doctorates ranks ASU No. 20 in nationwide census
Visual and performing arts degrees chart at the top of the list. Arizona State University ranked No. 20 in the nation for the number of recipients of research doctorates — up from 21 last year as reported by the Survey of Earned Doctorates (SED). This annual census, conducted by...
Reading program started by Barrett Honors College students helps instill a love of reading in kids
Page Turners open to all ASU students to lead reading sessions at Tempe Public Library. 7-year-old Mila Samara is very proud of her reading and spelling skills. “I’m a really good reader, and I really love it. I know how to spell a lot, too. I can spell unicorn, U-N-I-C-O-R-N, and other hard words,” said Mila, a second grader at a Tempe elementary school.
ASU 2022 Digital Trust Summit identifies top 5 future challenges, opportunities for cybersecurity
For many, our internet-connected devices know more about us than our closest friends. Every day these devices are privy to a constant stream of information about us. For the 2022 Digital Trust Summit, teams at Arizona State University's Enterprise Technology surfaced a key theme for the nearly 200 cybersecurity leaders, faculty, researchers and students: How much do you trust the websites and products you’re using?
Event to present 2023 outlook from ASU and national economists
Speakers from across the country to share what’s in store for the year ahead at 59th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon. The 2023 economic outlook is perhaps the most complex and challenging exercise in economic forecasting in decades. Economic indicators are in conflict. Inflation has increased to levels not seen in years but appears to be decreasing. Output may be slowing, and there are questions of a possible recession looming. At the same time, employment continues to be strong. Moreover, the conflict in Ukraine is affecting food supplies and prices globally.
A taste of Japanese cuisine
Hands-on Onigiri Action event teaches crowd about nutrition, how to make rice dish during Humanities Week. Dozens of Arizona State University students and staff lined up in the SILC Cafe at Durham Hall on a Tuesday afternoon to participate in a popular part of Humanities Week festivities: Onigiri Action. The...
