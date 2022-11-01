Speakers from across the country to share what’s in store for the year ahead at 59th annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon. The 2023 economic outlook is perhaps the most complex and challenging exercise in economic forecasting in decades. Economic indicators are in conflict. Inflation has increased to levels not seen in years but appears to be decreasing. Output may be slowing, and there are questions of a possible recession looming. At the same time, employment continues to be strong. Moreover, the conflict in Ukraine is affecting food supplies and prices globally.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO