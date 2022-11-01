Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
Grizzlies hold off Blazers behind Desmond Bane’s 29 points
Desmond Bane scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and also had eight rebounds and five assists
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Lakers 120, Pelicans 117 (OT)
Lakers (2-5), Pelicans (4-3) Wednesday’s game in Southern California tipped off very late in the Central time zone, but New Orleans hoops fans should know by now to never turn off a Pelicans game vs. the Lakers, no matter the deficit. After outscoring the Lakers in the second half of every matchup last season, the Pelicans did so again Wednesday, but after having victory within their grasp, they couldn’t close it in clutch time. Los Angeles sank a semi-miraculous three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to force overtime, then outplayed New Orleans in the extra five-minute period.
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
5 takeaways from Portland Trail Blazers stunning Phoenix Suns once again this season
The Portland Trail Blazers had the all answers Friday night with the final one hushing a sellout crowd of 17,071 at Footprint Center. Jerami Grant’s jumper at the buzzer over Deandre Ayton after catching the inbounds pass from Justise Winslow that Bismack Biyombo defended with a second remaining lifted Portland to an 108-106 win over Phoenix Suns.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Player Usage Ratings To Watch
Usage rate is a key stat for fantasy basketball. It is defined as the percentage of team plays used by a player when they are on the floor. It’s important because it indicates how large of a role a player has within his team’s offense, which means how many opportunities he’ll have to score. Let’s dive into this stat and highlight some players who have seen noteworthy increases or decreases compared to last season and what it means for their fantasy outlook moving forward.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA DFS 11/4: Best DraftKings picks, lineup for the Friday night slate include Desmond Bane & Darius Garland
Happy Friday, everyone! The NBA has a full slate of games on the docket, with something for every modern hoops fan. This gives us a massive pool of players for which to construct DFS lineups, so let's talk about the best options for a DraftKings Classic squad. The league has...
76ers' Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Sixers star center Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game against the Wizards on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Embiid has the flu. As Pompey notes, Embiid also missed Friday’s game against Toronto with right knee...
NBA
Victor Wembanyama Watch continues on the NBA App
It’s been nearly a month since Victor Wembanyama lit up Las Vegas with a pair of jaw-dropping performances for his French club, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, in a two-game showcase against the G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and 6. From the hundreds of scouts in attendance to NBA superstars...
NBA
Horry Scale: Jerami Grant's looping baseline jumper beats Suns
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain with 79th triple-double, now 6th all-time
The triple-double mark for big men now centers on Nikola Jokic. The reigning, back-to-back KIA MVP posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in Thursday’s 122-110 win over the Thunder, elevating him into sole possession of 6th place on the all-time list – one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain.
NBA
Luka Doncic scorches Jazz, scores 30-plus for 7th straight game
With another 30-plus points on the ledger, Luka Doncic is entering near-uncharted scoring territory for a season-opening run. Doncic’s 33 points against the Jazz marked his seventh straight game above the 30-point plateau, joining only Jack Twyman (1959-60) and Wilt Chamberlain (’59-60, ’62-63) in NBA history. Chamberlain...
NBA
Clippers, Thunder each fined $25K for violating injury reporting rules
The NBA has fined the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder $25,000 each for violating league injury reporting rules. The Clippers failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate prior to the Clippers game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 30.
NBA
NBA to stream all 15 election eve games for free on the new NBA App
The NBA today announced that all 15 games on Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App. All 30 NBA teams will be in action with games starting at 7 p.m. ET with the Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets and all subsequent matchups tipping off 15 minutes apart.
NBA
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving at least 5 games
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are suspending Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Jazz 11-4-22
The Lakers (2-5) face Utah (6-3) as they search for a third straight victory after consecutive home wins against Denver and New Orleans, with the game tipping at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. LEBRON, AD’S AVAILABILITY. There typically won’t...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors Postgame Quotes | 11/7/22
“It was good to have him back. Honestly, we needed his production tonight, especially with the minutes I’ve been playing CJ, Trey and Naji, and a lot of those guys, so he picked up some slack for us. We needed him despite him being a little rusty.”. On Larry’s...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 2, 2022
After two days without a game, New Orleans (4-2) is back on the court Wednesday, visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) at 9:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 9. Read Tuesday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/dyson-daniels-herbert-jones-probable-for-wednesdays-game-at-los-angeles-lakers. The Pelicans practiced Tuesday in...
NBA
MikeCheck: Communication is key as Grizzlies chart path toward defensive progress
MEMPHIS – The Grizzlies have a specific plan to overcome some of the defensive struggles that have hampered their progress in recent games. It starts with collectively talking their way through it. “I always want to address that, making sure we’re on the same page, making sure our guys...
Comments / 0