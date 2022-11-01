We’re just three days away from Penn State men’s basketball season tipping off, and there seems to be a lot of promise heading into the season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is entering his second season in Happy Valley after leading his team to a 14-17 record and a semifinals appearance in the Big Ten Tournament last year. However, with a full recruiting year under his belt, Shrewsberry has brought in the best class in program history and even some talented transfers to round out the gritty, not pretty Nittany Lions.

