Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Onward State
Sean Clifford Starts At Quarterback Against Indiana
It’s not Drew Allar time yet, folks. After a week full of questions and controversy, Sean Clifford is starting at quarterback for No. 15 Penn State football in its game against Indiana. On Tuesday, eyebrows were raised when James Franklin didn’t name a starting quarterback during his weekly press...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Eliminated From Big Ten Tournament, Falls 1-0 To Indiana
Fifth-seeded Penn State men’s soccer fell 1-0 to fourth-seeded Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. A first-half goal for the Hoosiers gave Indiana the leg up, and Penn State was just not able to overcome their defense in the second half of the match.
Onward State
Your Official Penn State-Indiana Drinking Game
Penn State hosted Ohio State in its annual Stripe Out, and despite holding onto a lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions collapsed and lost 44-31. However, it’s a new week! The boys in blue and white will travel to Indiana for a potential bounce-back game against the Hoosiers. Penn State opened as a 13.5-point favorite over Indiana and boasts a 23-2 all-time record against the Hoosiers, so a win could very well be in the cards.
Onward State
Penn State’s Quarterback Problem
With what was likely the last ranked matchup of the regular season behind it, Penn State football has a decision to make. It’s a decision that’s loomed large over James Franklin all season and one that’s just now coming to a head. Who should get the reigns at quarterback?
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 15 Penn State vs. Indiana
Despite ultimately losing to Ohio State 44-31, Penn State played well for the majority of last week’s contest. The College Football Playoff committee clearly agreed, ranking the two-loss Nittany Lions in the top 15. While the Nittany Lions prepare for a road matchup against Indiana, questions encircle the team....
Onward State
No. 13 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Michigan 3-0
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey (9-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Michigan (7-2-0 overall, 0-1-0 Big Ten) 3-0 under a raucous atmosphere at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State dominated Michigan from the start. The Nittany Lions scored two goals in the second period, then tallied an empty-netter late in the third period to complete a massive upset over the Wolverines.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Indiana Hoosiers
For the first time since the infamous Pylon Gate of 2020, Penn State football is back in Bloomington, Indiana. The No. 15-ranked Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will face off with the Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) after a deflating home loss to Ohio State. Indiana, on the other hand, is staying at home and will be extra fresh coming off the idle week.
Onward State
No. 3 Penn State Field Hockey Falls 2-1 To No. 6 Michigan In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 3 Penn State field hockey (15-3, 7-2 Big Ten) was upset by No. 6 Michigan (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) 2-1 on Friday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Nittany Lions rolled into this match on an automatic bye into the semifinal round but just didn’t seem to play their usual game.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: Penn State Hoops’ 2022-2023 Season
We’re just three days away from Penn State men’s basketball season tipping off, and there seems to be a lot of promise heading into the season. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry is entering his second season in Happy Valley after leading his team to a 14-17 record and a semifinals appearance in the Big Ten Tournament last year. However, with a full recruiting year under his belt, Shrewsberry has brought in the best class in program history and even some talented transfers to round out the gritty, not pretty Nittany Lions.
Onward State
No. 15 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops Maryland In Four Sets
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball (18-6, Big Ten 7-6) took down Maryland (13-12, Big Ten 4-9) in four sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21) Wednesday night. The defense was a major factor in this win with 52 digs and 17 blocks to keep the Terrapins locked down. This is also a major conference win before the Nittany Lions will have four ranked matchups in their final seven games of the regular season.
Onward State
John Harrar Creating A Penn State ‘The Basketball Tournament’ Team
John Harrar may have graduated from Penn State, but there was something missing from his bucket list of accomplishments: playing competitive, tournament-style basketball. This summer, he’ll finally be able to check that accomplishment off. The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a tournament featuring teams from around the...
Onward State
No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Silences No. 12 Northwestern 2-0 In Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (12-4-3, 6-3-2 Big Ten) took down No. 12 Northwestern (14-4-2, 7-3-1 Big Ten) 2-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the first minute, followed by a Payton Linnehan goal, and...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Announces Captains For 2022-23 Season
Penn State men’s basketball announced its four captains for the 2022-23 campaign Thursday morning. Seth Lundy (fourth-year, guard/forward) Jalen Pickett (fifth-year, guard) Myles Dread (fifth-year, guard/forward) Andrew Funk (fifth-year, guard) With seven seasons of collective experience in Happy Valley, both Lundy and Dread earned captain distinctions in what will...
Onward State
No. 11 Penn State Women’s Hockey Bests Mercyhurst 4-1
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (8-4-1) dominated Mercyhurst (5-6) 4-1 to open its two-game home series against the Lakers on Friday afternoon from Pegula Ice Arena. After conceding the first goal of the outing, the Nittany Lions, led by Courtney Correia and Tessa Janecke, stormed back and tallied four unanswered to win the first game of the series handily.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Soccer Earns Multiple Big Ten Postseason Awards
Just before Penn State men’s soccer heads into its Big Ten quarterfinals match at Indiana later today, the Nittany Lions racked in several Big Ten postseason awards. Forward Pete Mangione and midfielder Seth Kuhn both earned first-team All-Big Ten. Mangione earned the selection with a unanimous vote, making this his second time with the honor.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Rakes In Nine Individual Big Ten Awards
The Nittany Lions just can’t be stopped. After taking home a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, No. 3 Penn State field hockey brought in nine end-of-season conference awards on Wednesday. Forward Sophia Gladieux and head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss received the most notable awards on the team, earning...
Onward State
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry’s Start-Of-Season Media Availability
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry addressed the media Thursday afternoon ahead of his team’s season opener next Monday, November 7, against the Winthrop Eagles at the Bryce Jordan Center. Shrewsberry sat down over Zoom and talked about starting lineups, Andrew Funk, the attitude of his...
Onward State
Improved Culture Key To Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Historic Start
Culture is what head coach Guy Gadowsky always mentions when asked about Penn State men’s hockey’s success. After a 17-20-1 record and a trip to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament last season, Gadowsky’s program is off to its best start in program history with an 8-0 record.
Onward State
Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main
With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
Onward State
State College Borough Hosting November 3 Forum On Police Response To Penn State Protest
The State College Borough’s Community Oversight Board (COB) is hosting an open forum to discuss the police response to the October 24 protest at Penn State. “The COB wishes to provide community members an opportunity to express their views on or experiences regarding the law enforcement response,” the borough’s website says.
Comments / 0