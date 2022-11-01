ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Study finds benzene in many dry shampoos

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38E1rl_0iugQkK500

( The Hill ) – An independent laboratory and healthcare research group found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in the majority of tested samples from several dry shampoo brands.

In a new study released Tuesday , Valisure said 70 percent of the samples it tested contained elevated levels of benzene, with some reaching up to 170 times the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limit of 2 parts per million (ppm).

Valisure tested 148 batches from 34 different brands, including from Not Your Mother’s, Sebastian and Batiste.

The healthcare and medical research group sent a petition to the FDA asking for a recall of the products it identified in the study and requesting updated guidelines for the regulation of benzene.

RECALL ROUND-UP: Make sure you’re in the know about all of the most recent recalls.

David Light, the CEO of Valisure, said “the detection of high levels of benzene in dry shampoos should be cause for significant concern since these products are likely used indoors, where benzene may linger and be inhaled for prolonged periods of time.”

“These and other issues identified by Valisure, including the detection of benzene in body spray, hand sanitizer, and sunscreen products, strongly underscore the importance of independent testing,” Light said in a statement.

Last month, Unilever, which makes beauty and personal care product s, voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo brands , including Dove, Suave and Bed Head, because of elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid that has a sweet odor. The chemical, which is both natural and manmade, evaporates into the air quickly and humans are typically exposed to it through inhalation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is one of the top 20 most commonly used chemicals in production.

Prolonged exposure to benzene is associated primarily with the loss of red blood cells and anemia as well as leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs.

In Valisure’s study, three batches from one brand contained benzene levels of more than 100 ppm, while 11 batches from three other brands contained more than 20 ppm. Even more products were found to have levels between 2 and 20 ppm.

According to Valisure, prolonged exposure to even just 1 ppm of benzene could result in the development of leukemia.

Light said one issue may be that raw, shipped materials and products are not rigorously checked, which can be risky due to companies using the global supply chain.

“Adding independent testing and certification into the supply chain could significantly improve the overall quality and help prevent these contamination issues from reaching consumers,” he suggested in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
FOX8 News

Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday. Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Former Blind Tiger owner releases surveillance video from night of deadly shooting in Greensboro

Bradford McCauley’s full 11-minute statement on the deadly shooting is included in full above. Below you can find a video featuring just the surveillance video released in McCauley’s statement. GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Newly-released surveillance camera footage is shedding new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
DOVER, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy