Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping

A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead after shooting in Butler County

One person is dead following a shooting in Butler County on Saturday. The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they responded to report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Chapel Rd. in Okeana, Ohio. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they confirmed that one...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged

BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
GEORGETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained. The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said. On top of the fentanyl,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

