Fox 19
Landlord arrested after calling police for help evicting tenants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A picture shows a woman holding a butcher knife as police point a taser at her. The incident sent the woman behind bars, but she says the picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Levonn Bell, 36, claims she’s being wrongfully charged. She says the image released...
WLWT 5
Court hearing delayed until next week for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping
A court hearing was continued until next week for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted last week on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Father facing new charge in 3-year-old son's death in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on a new charge in the death of his 3-year-old son, according to court documents. DeAngelo Davis, 37, was indicted on two counts including involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in the death of his 3-year-old son Dmarian Siempre Davis. According to...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman indicted on multiple charges for death of her infant daughter
NORWOOD, Ohio — A woman has been indicted on charges for causing the death of her 4-month-old daughter in Norwood. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing "blunt force trauma" to her infant daughter, Lily King, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on Oct....
WLWT 5
Police: One dead after shooting in Butler County
One person is dead following a shooting in Butler County on Saturday. The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they responded to report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Chapel Rd. in Okeana, Ohio. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they confirmed that one...
1 shot near Dayton bus stop; Police investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:50 p.m.:. The shooting was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near a bus stop near the intersection of E. Third and Jefferson Streets, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Our crew on scene reported that police had a parking lot near a bus stop.
Fox 19
Federal hate crime charges filed against Cincinnati man after alleged race-based assault
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with committing a federal hate crime after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student based on the victim’s race, according to U.S. Southern District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday morning. According to the...
WLWT 5
Customer charged in double shooting of Wendy's employees in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A customer has been charged in a double shooting that left two fast food workers injured. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wendy's in Walnut Hills on William Howard Taft Road. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cincinnati police tell WLWT the...
WLWT 5
Police: Juvenile charged for making false active shooter call at Pleasant Run Middle School
CINCINNATI — Colerain Township police announced the arrest of a juvenile on Friday after a false active shooter call was at made Pleasant Run Middle School earlier this week. Colerain Township Police Chief Edwin C. Cordie III said a juvenile has been charged with inducing panic, a 2nd degree...
Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit. Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.
WLWT 5
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
Last of five suspects pleads guilty to kidnapping death of Dayton man
On July 8, Casey briefly escaped but was recaptured and forced into a minivan, where he was beaten a second time. Court documents say Casey ultimately died due to the co-conspirators’ actions.
WLWT 5
Clermont County sixth grader accused of making threatening list removed from school, charged
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Clermont County sixth-grader has been removed from school and charged after being accused of making a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Officials said on Thursday around 11 a.m., school administrators at West Clermont Middle School, were made aware of a sixth grader who had a list of names, including students, of people he wanted to harm.
WLWT 5
SWAT situation in Georgetown has been made safe
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — UPDATE. Police and SWAT are responding to a scene in Georgetown on Saturday morning. The Brown County Dispatch confirmed that SWAT is on scene at South Main and Third streets for a barricaded subject. The road is blocked off at this time. This is a developing...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to high school student
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man will spend 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teenager who nearly died of an overdose, according to the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio. Prosecutors said the teenager asked 33-year-old Marcus Phoenix for $20 worth of "fire"...
Woman indicted in husband’s deadly shooting, dismemberment
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the continued investigation turned up evidence that Vaughan planned to kill Fellman, thus the aggravated murder charge.
Can you help? Police are searching for 2 male suspects who attempted to break into a jewelry store
HUBER HEIGHTS — Two male suspects attempted to break into T.G. Precious Metals & Diamonds Tuesday, October 25th, evening. One suspect climbed to the roof to gain access into the building; however, neither were able to enter the facility, Detective Elizabeth Hogue of Huber Heights Police informed News Center 7.
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnati post office worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati postal supervisor pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling mail packages for profit, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Ohio. According to the attorney's office, 31-year-old Kerry Beech was paid $500 each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail...
Sheriff: Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people seized in Hamilton bust
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the amount of fentanyl recovered could kill roughly half the population of Butler County.
Fox 19
Enough fentanyl to kill 190K people seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Enough fentanyl to kill 190,000 people was seized Monday by an undercover Butler County task force, Sheriff Richard Jones explained. The 570 grams of the lethal drug was found in apartments on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton, the sheriff said. On top of the fentanyl,...
