ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lincoln Riley addresses numerous topics surrounding USC football

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qfwY_0iugQCVV00

Lincoln Riley had a lot to say on Monday. He has a lot to think about in terms of how he handles USC football heading into the start of November. Chief among Riley’s concerns: managing the workload for less-than-fully-healthy players these next two weeks.

Riley needs to strike a balance between giving Eric Gentry, Jordan Addison, Andrew Vorhees, and other players at least some work heading into the UCLA game, and — on the other hand — resting them to make sure they’re 100 percent for the Bruins. Riley doesn’t want them to fully sit before UCLA. They need to remain sharp. However, they also don’t need to be overextended and pushed too hard.

There’s a lot more to get to, so let’s share Riley’s remarks plus some other USC notes, including a #Pac12Refs error you might have missed from the Arizona game:

PASS RUSH

FOLLOW-UP

HOME SWEET HOME

MASON MURPHY

JONAH MONHEIM

RILEY ON JAYDEN DE LAURA

RECEIVERS, PART ONE

RECEIVERS, PART TWO

RECEIVERS, PART THREE

READY TO BE BETTER

HIGH MOTIVATION

CALEB WILLIAMS

REVISED ROLES

CALEB WILLIAMS VIDEO

NOW THEY TELL US

TUASIVI NOMURA

KEY STAT

BIG ACHIEVEMENT

LINCOLN RILEY HALLOWEEN FUN

MORE PAC-12 REFS FAILURES

AND THIS

WOW

SIGH

COMMENTS FROM KYLE FORD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final four games of the USC football season

USC responded from its first loss to Utah with a 45-37 win at Arizona Saturday with several key players injured. The Trojans, who are ranked No. 9 by the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, were without their top two receivers, Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, along with starting sixth-year senior left guard Andrew Vorhees and starting second-year sophomore middle linebacker Eric Gentry. Even without three key players offensively, USC posted a season-high 621 offensive yard, with 411 coming from the arm of second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to puzzling Lincoln Riley quote

Lincoln Riley has gotten off to a hot start in Los Angeles. He’s led the USC Trojans to a 7-1 record and a No. 9 ranking in the first CFB Playoff rankings of the season. The Trojans lead the Pac-12 Conference in points per game and rank No. 6 nationally in the category with 41.0. Thus far, he’s been as advertised in LA after fleeing the Oklahoma Sooners for the Trojans job in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Huskies Clinch Pac-12 Championship in 3-2 Win Over UCLA

SEATTLE – The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team (14-0-3, 6-0-2 Pac-12) celebrated a Pac-12 Championship Thursday night with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. This is the fourth conference championship for the Dawgs (2000, 2013, 2019) and the first to be clinched at Husky Soccer Stadium. Ilijah Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

No. 3 seed Inglewood continues elusive title chase

Inglewood High School will take another undefeated regular record (10-0) into post season for the third time in four seasons under head coach Mil’Von James with aspirations of capturing that elusive CIF-Southern Section Championship. The chase for the talented Sentinels will begin as a No. 3 seed in Division-2...
INGLEWOOD, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3

The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

Parking at UCLA to be taxed in light of state Supreme Court decision

UCLA will start collecting a city tax on university parking fees Jan. 1 in accordance with a 2019 California Supreme Court decision. The city of Los Angeles passed a parking occupancy tax in 1990 requiring those who pay parking fees at privately owned facilities to pay an additional 10% tax to the city. Before the state Supreme Court case – the City and County of San Francisco v. the Regents of the University of California – UCLA community members did not have to pay the parking tax on UCLA-owned property, according to a universitywide email sent Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Money Talks': Caruso Now in Dead Heat with Bass, Thanks to Big Ad Spending

After spending nearly $100 million in the Los Angeles mayoral campaign, Rick Caruso has rapidly caught up to his rival Karen Bass, putting the race in a statistical tie. The latest poll by the LA Times and UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies reveals 45% of likely voters are casting their ballots for Bass while Caruso is seeing support from 41% of likely voters. 13% say they have not decided who to support in the mayoral race yet. The poll has a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Nick Christensen was power surfer, gentle man

Nick Christensen was known as a power surfer when he competed on the pro tour. He remained a powerful and respected member of the beach community until his passing. Editor’s note: Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame inductee, and former former pro surfer Nick Christensen, of Manhattan Beach, passed away this past weekend, after a valiant battle against cancer. Christensen was known as a power surfer throughout his life, a successful businessman, and a very kind man who showed respect to all. The following story appeared in Easy Reader shortly before Christensen’s induction into the Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame last April.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Tene ‘Spears’ Muhammad is Bridging Black Business in Compton

It’s a cold wet evening in Washington DC at the midpoint of the annual Congressional Black Caucus and the City of Compton has a front row seat to the experience for the first time as councilmembers, school board members congregate to discover solutions to improve their city. The primary...
COMPTON, CA
inglewoodtoday.com

Mayor Butts faces 5 challengers Nov. 8

The City of Inglewood is on the ballot big time in the Nov. 8 General Election as Mayor James T. Butts, Jr. faces opposition from 5 candidates. Since defeating incumbent Danny Tabor on January 27, 2011 by a margin of 776 votes, Mayor Butts has spearheaded a revolutionary renaissance in the City of Inglewood no one thought imagined, but some contend he did so with an iron fist that does not allow for open and fair debate from constituents or council members.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

Aaron Paul, Wife, File Name Change Petition for Themselves, Son

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul and his wife filed court papers Wednesday to legally change their names, as well as that of their nearly 8-month-old son. The 43-year-old actor's real name is Aaron Paul Sturtevant and he wants to formally be known by his stage name, Aaron Paul, according to the petition submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court petition but still awaiting official filing. His 36-year-old spouse's actual name is Lauren Corrine Sturtevant and she desires to be legally known as Lauren Corrine Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

Why won’t Gavin Newsom endorse Karen Bass?

Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Among the heavyweight Democrats backing Rep. Karen Bass in the surprisingly tight Los Angeles mayor’s race, there is one glaring omission — Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom said early on in the campaign...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knock-la.com

Sam Yebri and the LAPD Aren’t Going to Stop the Nazis

On Friday, October 21, anti-fascists in Los Angeles successfully shut down an underground metal show in Atwater hosted by neo-Nazis. Word began spreading online that afternoon when the event’s address was shared on Instagram, and the post included the phrase, “Victory will be ours again.” After the post went viral on Antifa Twitter, the neo-Nazis apparantly decided to can the show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy