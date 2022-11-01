Read full article on original website
Related
bringonthecats.com
Kansas State vs Texas: Open Game Thread
Last week’s blowout was easily the most impressive performance I’ve witnessed from a Kansas State football team. And I’ve seen other shutouts, other blowouts — heck I present for the 62-14 smashing of Texas A&M in 2009 — and other impressive wins in and out of conference play. But the Cats were on another level last week against a Top 10 team.
bringonthecats.com
Texas Gameday!
Kansas State (13) will take on Texas (24) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium tonight. Kickoff is set for 6 PM, and the game will air on FS1. The How To Watch post has all the important details. The Wildcats used to own Texas, but over the last decade, the Longhorns...
Kansas State Collegian
Luke’s Locker: The rare, good quarterback controversy
As fans stormed the field of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the hopes and aspirations for the Kansas State Wildcats reached the highest point of the year. The destruction of the then-No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 48-0 rout turned the season around. Backup quarterback Will Howard was famously sprung up on the shoulders of his fellow teammates and students and has now been thrown into a tantalizing debate. Should he remain the starting quarterback for the Wildcats or should Adrian Martinez resume his role as the starter?
bringonthecats.com
How to Watch: (24) Texas at (13) Kansas State
Remember the good old days when Kansas State owned Texas? This weekend, they’re going to try to get back to that. If they do, they’ll be facing a downhill cruise into the Big 12 Championship game. The Game. The 13th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) host...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Junction City High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on November 04, 2022, 16:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Alcohol played part in Emporia State football player’s drowning
GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday. Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet […]
Storm expected, Friday night games being moved
Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
World’s Largest Belt Buckle coming soon to small Kansas town
The town of Abilene will soon be laying claim to having the World's Largest Belt Buckle as their project nears completion.
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
Edward E. Casinger was just 20 years old when died at the battle of Pearl Harbor. His remains will finally be buried in Arlington, Virginia.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting. The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with […]
Free speech group questions ESU decision to fire professor after Kansas Reflector article
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech, says ESU has a legal burden […] The post Free speech group questions ESU decision to fire professor after Kansas Reflector article appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
winespectator.com
Turning Tables: Wine Dive Expands to a Third Kansas Location
Wine Dive + Kitchen, a Best Award of Excellence–winning restaurant group with locations in Wichita and Manhattan, Kan., opened a new location in early September in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas. At the same time, the Wichita restaurant was renovated to include a wine cellar, a private dining space and a new bar.
Kansas Public Radio
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
WIBW
Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP
ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
KVOE
City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday
The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
Comments / 0