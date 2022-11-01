ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State vs Texas: Open Game Thread

Last week’s blowout was easily the most impressive performance I’ve witnessed from a Kansas State football team. And I’ve seen other shutouts, other blowouts — heck I present for the 62-14 smashing of Texas A&M in 2009 — and other impressive wins in and out of conference play. But the Cats were on another level last week against a Top 10 team.
Texas Gameday!

Kansas State (13) will take on Texas (24) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium tonight. Kickoff is set for 6 PM, and the game will air on FS1. The How To Watch post has all the important details. The Wildcats used to own Texas, but over the last decade, the Longhorns...
Kansas State Collegian

Luke’s Locker: The rare, good quarterback controversy

As fans stormed the field of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the hopes and aspirations for the Kansas State Wildcats reached the highest point of the year. The destruction of the then-No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 48-0 rout turned the season around. Backup quarterback Will Howard was famously sprung up on the shoulders of his fellow teammates and students and has now been thrown into a tantalizing debate. Should he remain the starting quarterback for the Wildcats or should Adrian Martinez resume his role as the starter?
How to Watch: (24) Texas at (13) Kansas State

Remember the good old days when Kansas State owned Texas? This weekend, they’re going to try to get back to that. If they do, they’ll be facing a downhill cruise into the Big 12 Championship game. The Game. The 13th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) host...
High School Football PRO

Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KSNT News

Storm expected, Friday night games being moved

Topeka (KSNT) – Check your schedule if you plan on attending a sporting event Friday night. Several area events are being moved to Thursday night in light of severe weather. Rock Creek High School’s football game was moved to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Council Grove also moved its game from Friday to Thursday at 6:30 p.m. […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
Kansas Reflector

Free speech group questions ESU decision to fire professor after Kansas Reflector article

TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech, says ESU has a legal burden […] The post Free speech group questions ESU decision to fire professor after Kansas Reflector article appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
winespectator.com

Turning Tables: Wine Dive Expands to a Third Kansas Location

Wine Dive + Kitchen, a Best Award of Excellence–winning restaurant group with locations in Wichita and Manhattan, Kan., opened a new location in early September in Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas. At the same time, the Wichita restaurant was renovated to include a wine cellar, a private dining space and a new bar.
WIBW

Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP

ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
JC Post

Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
KVOE

City of Emporia set to rollout new mass notification system Monday

The city of Emporia is set to expand communication with local residents with the rollout of a new mass notification system. According to City Communications Manager Christine Johnson during the Emporia City Commission’s regular action/study meeting Wednesday, beginning next week the city will be utilizing the CodeRed mass notification system for non-life threatening emergency situations and general notifications. This includes water line breaks, street closures and the like.
