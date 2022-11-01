ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Related
Bakersfield Now

Judge allows oil permitting in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "After years of litigation, the court's decision is an important milestone and it's a good one for Kern County," Kevin Slagle, Vice President of Strategic Communications for the Western States Petroleum Association, said. Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp dismissed an order that...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –  One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Grove honors Taft's Huddleston Crane

Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond. Each...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' Nov. 2

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. GAF is looking for several positions such as, Area Fleet Supervisor, Customer Success Representatives, and an Engineer Manager. To apply for these positions or for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Kevin Ray White

Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022. Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.
YREKA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road advisories for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
KERN COUNTY, CA

