Bakersfield Now
Judge allows oil permitting in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "After years of litigation, the court's decision is an important milestone and it's a good one for Kern County," Kevin Slagle, Vice President of Strategic Communications for the Western States Petroleum Association, said. Wednesday, Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp dismissed an order that...
A look at two of the candidates running to represent Ward 7 in Bakersfield
Bakersfield's Ward 7 covers all of southwest Bakersfield from Taft Highway to White Lane. Two of the people running to represent the area on the city council were born and raised right there.
Bakersfield early morning raids part of Operation Dark Node
Operation Dark Node began in June of 2020. The operation has targeted Sureño gang activity in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield city officials don't agree with Newsom pausing homelessness spending
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced he's putting a pause on the last round of homelessness housing, assistance, and prevention grants also known as HHAP. The program is part of a $15.3 billion, multi-year state effort to combat homelessness. He claims Californians are demanding results, but the...
‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
Downtown Business Association to hold Block to Block Luncheon
The Downtown Business Association (DBA) will hold a luncheon dedicated to the progress of the Downtown Block to Block Project on Thursday, November 17th.
Taft Midway Driller
Grove honors Taft's Huddleston Crane
Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) recognized Huddleston Crane Service as the Senate District 16 Small Business of The Year. Senator Grove was joined by local elected officials, community leaders, and members of her district to celebrate the contributions Huddleston Crane services has made in the 16th Senate District and beyond. Each...
Homeland Security, Bakersfield law enforcement conduct gang operation
On Thursday morning, members of the Bakersfield and Kern County law enforcement agencies, along with Homeland Security conducted a gang enforcement operation throughout the city.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County elections sees an increase in mail-in ballots returned so far
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Ian Anderson, adjunct Political Science Professor at Taft College, said it tends to be true that a high percentage of Democrats vote by mail and a higher percentage of Republicans vote in person, but the pandemic and a new law has changed that to some degree.
8 California cities rank in top 10 for worst drivers in America
Do you speed on your way to work or text at stoplights? If you're a California resident, you're definitely not alone.
A closer look at those running for the Delano UHSD Board of Trustees
Student wellbeing, campus safety, and ensuring children are prepared for their futures are the top concerns of Delano parents and the DUHSD trustee candidates.
Power outage in Rosedale, estimated 980 people affected
There is currently an unplanned power outage in Rosedale on Thursday, November 3rd. The outage began at 5:40 a.m
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesdays' Nov. 2
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. GAF is looking for several positions such as, Area Fleet Supervisor, Customer Success Representatives, and an Engineer Manager. To apply for these positions or for...
Taft Midway Driller
Kevin Ray White
Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022. Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
