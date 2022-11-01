Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Tight security as Paul Pelosi returns home to San Francisco after hammer attack
SAN FRANCISCO - The Pelosi home in San Francisco was surrounded by federal security and San Francisco police, as Paul Pelosi returned from the hospital Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter lays of 784 employees at SF Headquarters, as former employees file lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO - A group of former employees filed a lawsuit, even before the doors opened at Twitter Headquarters Friday. The lawsuit cautioned about violations of California's WARN Act that requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to provide at least 60 calendar days' notice of a closure or layoff affecting 500 or more employees at a single site of employment.
KTVU FOX 2
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow in Santa Clara turns violent, gunfire erupts
The mayor of Santa Clara says there needs to be a regional solution to sideshows or stunt driving that can lead to dangerous conditions and escalating violence. Over the weekend, a sideshow turned violent as gunfire erupted.
KTVU FOX 2
Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard
SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Injured store worker speaks out after deadly random attack in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A longtime 7-Eleven worker in San Francisco says he is grateful to be alive after trying to stop an assault suspect who then punched him before killing a third man. The employee who wishes to only be identified as Bob said, "Yeah, I was lucky." He was...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith convicted of corruption, misconduct
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Just days after former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired, she was found guilty of six civil counts of corruption and willful conduct. The trial against Smith stems from a 2021 Santa Clara County civil grand jury. Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said he respects the...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore father arrested in fentanyl death of 23-month-old daughter
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A Livermore father was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his 23-month-old daughter who had fentanyl in her system, authorities said. Justin Pittman, 22, was charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of his daughter, Francesca. Francesca was found unresponsive on Aug. 18...
KTVU FOX 2
Alexis Gabe's remains found
The remain of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, Calif. about 10 months after she disappeared from the East Bay. Police have said that the Oakley woman's boyfriend killed her, but he was fatally shot by officers when they tried arresting him.
KTVU FOX 2
Car buried at Atherton mansion possibly concealed for insurance fraud purposes
ATHERTON, Calif. - Authorities believe the mystery behind a Mercedes Benz buried in an Atherton backyard over 30 years ago involves insurance fraud. Detectives have been investigating the case since Oct. 20 when landscapers discovered the buried 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL on the property. Authorities said Thursday that they...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman attacked by problematic dog in Martinez
A woman was attacked by a dog and injured in her own driveway in Martinez. She said it felt like the dog was trying to eat her. It's apparently not the first time the dog has charged and bit someone according to Animal Services.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected catalytic converter arrested after string of thefts, gunfire in Berkeley hills
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of a string of catalytic converter thefts in the hills, including one where he is accused of shooting a gun at a witness. Oscar Cerrato-Garcia was taken into custody on Oct. 27 after police tracked him to an Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland longshoremen walk-off portends possible strike
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Port of Oakland faces looming problems amid labor unrest and a sudden work stoppage Wednesday. Longshoremen walked-off early in the morning in hopes of making an incredibly powerful point: they want a labor agreement from the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) that represents the port's cargo ship carriers and terminal operators.
