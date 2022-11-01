ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Tight security as Paul Pelosi returns home to San Francisco after hammer attack

SAN FRANCISCO - The Pelosi home in San Francisco was surrounded by federal security and San Francisco police, as Paul Pelosi returned from the hospital Thursday. "The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Twitter lays of 784 employees at SF Headquarters, as former employees file lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO - A group of former employees filed a lawsuit, even before the doors opened at Twitter Headquarters Friday. The lawsuit cautioned about violations of California's WARN Act that requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to provide at least 60 calendar days' notice of a closure or layoff affecting 500 or more employees at a single site of employment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Another person killed in Oakland as OPD teams up with U.S. Marshals to address gun violence

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in Oakland left one person dead Friday afternoon, as the police chief says all hands are on deck to address gun violence. Oakland police said one person was shot and killed just after 3 o'clock on 81st Avenue. There is no information yet on a possible suspect, but we know OPD is now taking a different approach to these investigations with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.
OAKLAND, CA
Shooting in East Oakland leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was killed in a shooting in East Oakland Friday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of 81st Avenue. Officers responded to the scene where the located a gunshot victim. Officers provided medical treatment to...
OAKLAND, CA
Gunfire erupts at Santa Clara sideshow, authorities take action

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Authorities in the city of Santa Clara are taking action, after a sideshow turned violent over the weekend. They say gunfire erupted and several cars were hit. It happened at the intersection of De La Cruz and Laurelwood, just blocks from a neighborhood. "They ended up...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Crackdown at SF Safeway following shooting of security guard

SAN FRANCISCO - A change in security at the Safeway in San Francisco's outer Mission is expected soon after a security guard was shot and wounded over the weekend. DeOndre Walker, the guard, was shot Saturday about 6 p.m. when he was trying to stop a shoplifter. The suspect was arrested but Walker said he doesn't feel safe working at that store.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Livermore father arrested in fentanyl death of 23-month-old daughter

LIVERMORE, Calif. - A Livermore father was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his 23-month-old daughter who had fentanyl in her system, authorities said. Justin Pittman, 22, was charged with homicide and child abuse in the death of his daughter, Francesca. Francesca was found unresponsive on Aug. 18...
LIVERMORE, CA
Alexis Gabe's remains found

The remain of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, Calif. about 10 months after she disappeared from the East Bay. Police have said that the Oakley woman's boyfriend killed her, but he was fatally shot by officers when they tried arresting him.
PLYMOUTH, CA
Car buried at Atherton mansion possibly concealed for insurance fraud purposes

ATHERTON, Calif. - Authorities believe the mystery behind a Mercedes Benz buried in an Atherton backyard over 30 years ago involves insurance fraud. Detectives have been investigating the case since Oct. 20 when landscapers discovered the buried 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL on the property. Authorities said Thursday that they...
ATHERTON, CA
Woman attacked by problematic dog in Martinez

A woman was attacked by a dog and injured in her own driveway in Martinez. She said it felt like the dog was trying to eat her. It's apparently not the first time the dog has charged and bit someone according to Animal Services.
MARTINEZ, CA
Oakland longshoremen walk-off portends possible strike

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Port of Oakland faces looming problems amid labor unrest and a sudden work stoppage Wednesday. Longshoremen walked-off early in the morning in hopes of making an incredibly powerful point: they want a labor agreement from the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) that represents the port's cargo ship carriers and terminal operators.
OAKLAND, CA

