Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
CNET
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Review: Hilarious Pop Parody Is Well Worth a Watch
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the new musical biopic on the Roku Channel, has two huge questions to answer. How did Alfred Matthew Yankovic become the pop sensation we know and love?. And what is the Roku Channel?. Seriously, do I have Roku? Is it in my TV? I'm sure...
CNET
There's Now an Avatar-Themed Cereal Called 'Pandora Flakes'
The tall blue beings from James Cameron's Avatar movies would need some way to fuel all the swimming they've been doing lately. The solution could very well be Pandora Flakes, a new cereal that recently hit store shelves. Released ahead of upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water, Pandora Flakes...
CNET
'The Sandman' Renewed by Netflix, but Don't Call It Season 2 Just Yet
It isn't a dream: The Netflix fantasy series The Sandman has been renewed for more episodes -- although no one's calling it season 2 just yet. Fans will get to see Tom Sturridge's Dream take on Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer after all, in a fight for Hell, the Dreaming and the world we know.
CNET
'Westworld' Canceled by HBO After Four Seasons
We aren't getting a season 5 of Westworld. HBO has canceled the sci-fi series, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Season 4 of the show premiered over the summer and wrapped up in August. Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy told The Wrap that month that she was hoping for a season 5 renewal.
Comments / 0