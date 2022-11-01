Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Alvin Bragg After 10 Months As The First African-American District AttorneyAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
hobokengirl.com
Where to Celebrate a Birthday in Hoboken + Jersey City
No matter how old you are, your birthday is a day that should be cherished (and, of course, celebrated accordingly). But we all know the struggle of having to figure out where to go for your birthday in Hoboken or Jersey City — since there are so many great places to choose from. To help make the planning easier, we’ve rounded up some bars and restaurants that have great deals or special birthday components to make planning easy. From boozy brunches for the super celebratory group, to spots with live music, to more low-key get-togethers like renting private dining rooms, The Hoboken Girl has some creative and fun birthday party ideas worth considering. Keep reading for a list of restaurants and bars in Hudson County that will make for an unforgettable birthday celebration.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City Ranked 5th in US for Having The Best Sandwiches
Whether you say sub or hoagie, pork roll or Taylor ham, we can all agree that we love our sandwiches here in New Jersey. And on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd), we’re especially excited to see a recent sandwich study that placed Jersey City at the top. In a study conducted by Apartmentguide, Jersey City ranked fifth on the list of best cities for sandwich lovers in the US. The study considered 700 cities and towns with a population over 50,000 people and looked at the number of sandwich shops as well as the quality of the sandwiches served. In the end, 50 cities made the list — and we’re thrilled to see Jersey City getting recognition for its awesome sandwiches, especially on National Sandwich Day. Read on to learn more about why Jersey City was ranked one of the best cities for sandwich lovers — along with some sandwich articles to check out to celebrate the holiday.
Hoboken council measures address lantern flies, booze and weed
Tired of seeing all those lantern flies in your backyard? Do you wish that they weren’t around posing a threat to natural plants in New Jersey? Hoboken is now officially set to put measures in place to control them after the City Council approved an ordinance at their Nov. 2 meeting.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
Penthouse at Jersey City’s Beacon hits the market at $2.5 million
Your biggest problem just may be trying to figure out which of three outdoor patio spaces to enjoy. For $2.5 million, you can find out. The duplex penthouse atop 4 Beacon Way, the former Jersey City Medical Center site, has been listed by Brown Harris Stevens agent Dale Fior. And for that price the purchaser gets a lot more than patios.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Hackensack High-Rise: Sources
A jumper who leapt from a Hackensack high-rise Friday, Nov. 4 has been pronounced dead, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. The victim landed on a parking deck after leaping from a balcony at the Excelsior 1 on Prospect Avenue around 11:40 a.m., according to city police and Daily Voice sources.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
Play your cards right for casino night at OLC in Jersey City
Get ready to place your bets because Our Lady of Czestochowa (OLC) will be holding a “Casino Night” fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 to 11 p.m. Handling the games for the parish is Ace and Jack, which will be providing blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps among other casino favorites.
Man is stabbed in face and neck on Jersey City street; 1 arrested
A Jersey City man was stabbed in the face and neck Wednesday night on a Jersey City street and his attacker was arrested a short time later, Jersey City officials said. The bloody, violent incident occurred in the area of Winfield and Ocean avenues at 9:48 p.m., Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
NBC New York
NJ Man Vanishes After Encounter With Paterson Police Caught on Camera
A New Jersey man has been missing for nine months, and the last time he was seen was shortly after police in Paterson detained him. Now, two police officers involved in the case have been suspended. So what happened to Felix de Jesus? His family says they still need answers...
therealdeal.com
Two more dev sites trade for $21M in Jersey City multifamily binge
Two more residential projects are coming to Jersey City as the city’s hot rental market continues to draw New York developers across the Hudson. Dan Hollander’s DHA Capital paid $6.5 million for a 31,000-square-foot development site at 70 Mallory Avenue on the city’s West Side, where it plans to build a six-story, 136-unit building with 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and 53 parking spots, according to a permit application.
Tires stolen from 2 cars on street in Jersey City mayor’s Heights neighborhood
All four tires were stolen from two cars parked on Ogden Avenue in Jersey City — the street where the mayor lives — overnight on Halloween, authorities said. The vehicle owners woke up Tuesday morning and reported to police at 8:15 a.m. that sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning their tires were stolen. The vehicles were parked on Ogden Avenue near South Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
