The Boston Bruins will never be considered anything close to a dynasty. It’s probably sobering for Bruins fans how close they are to being one, if anything can actually be sobering for Bruins fans. Had Zdeno Chara hit the other side of the post in Game 1 against the Hawks in 2013, and if Brad Marchand had maybe bothered to show up for the 2019 Final, maybe they’d have the same three Cups over eight seasons that the Penguins or Hawks could boast. That’s how close these things are in hockey.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO